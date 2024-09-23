[Grace Kao] NewJeans fights Hybe for their survival

To know NewJeans is to love them. I don’t think I’ve ever met a K-pop fan who didn’t like them. My husband and I don’t generally agree on the K-pop groups we like, but we both love NewJeans. The songs are catchy -- my favorite is “Ditto” and his is “Attention.” We both love the orchestra hits in “Supernatural.” My mood improves after hearing their songs. Their concept conveys a retro take on the sweet and charmed world of youth.

However, this is not the world the members of NewJeans have been living in, especially during the past five months. Like most people, I was stunned to see the five members of NewJeans sitting in a bare white room, looking like hostages held by the ongoing battles between Hybe and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin on YouTube Live. The lighting in the room was cold and harsh, unlike any of the other livestreams I’ve seen from K-pop groups.

The members have been suffering more than anyone (with perhaps the exception of Min Hee-jin) during the Hybe versus Min Hee-jin saga. Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin had created the very successful NewJeans under her previous label Ador, which is owned by Hybe. She claimed that Hybe had been undermining her from the beginning and shared text messages and conversations during a press conference on April 25. Min Hee-jin and Hybe have been battling it out in public via press releases and lawsuits since then. She officially stepped down as Ador CEO on Aug. 27.

On Sept. 11, NewJeans members Minji (age 20), Hanni (age 19), Danielle (age 19), Haerin (age 18), Hyein (age 16) posted a YouTube live video titled, “What NewJeans Wanted To Say.” These brave young women (and one adolescent) had decided that they could no longer stand silent about their treatment under the new Ador management as well as by Hybe more generally.

I can’t do the 30-minute video justice, so I urge you to watch the video (the original has been taken down, but many copies exist in the world of social media). They tell the viewer that many of these issues have already been discussed with Hybe, but are being ignored. Hence, the only way for them to express themselves was to do a livestream. They talked about the special relationship the members have had with Min Hee-jin and how she discussed even the smallest details of their songs and concepts with them. In English, Danielle talked about how they “were able to prepare every task with sincere hearts and I believe it shows in our work.” She talks about how NewJeans’ “unique color and tone” was created with Min Hee-jin. She later says that “we all feel she is irreplaceable.”

They also discuss how deeply disappointed and upset they are with Hybe. Their pre-debut videos and medical records have been leaked. Member Hanni talks about an experience she had at Hybe. She said hello to a fellow idol in a different Hybe group. The other idol walked by again with the manager who immediately told the other idol to “ignore her” -- loud enough for member Hanni to hear it. They later detail how Hybe has been dishonest with them and removed the director who previously worked with them. In the livestream, they demanded the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin.

In the world of K-pop, where trainees and idols are prevented from full self-expression, this was a stunning and brave statement by the members of NewJeans. It speaks to the closeness of their relationship to Min Hee-jin, and the importance of Min Hee-jin to everything that is NewJeans.

I liked NewJeans before the livestream, but after the livestream, my feelings have grown to admiration. To speak about their experiences in such clear and plain language is something most older adults cannot do. To hear it from a group of idols aged 16 to 20 is just remarkable. They also said these things to the largest K-pop company in the world. They spoke from the heart and at great risk to their own careers. I will be rooting for the members. They are the clear victims in this corporate battle.

I really hope that Hybe can repair the damage that has been done to Min Hee-jin, Ador, but most of all, NewJeans. These young women are talented and, along with Min Hee-jin, have created a highly successful brand with wide appeal. It seems like it would just be good business sense to put some of these grievances aside and allow creatives to continue creating. After all, Hybe’s motto is “We believe in music.” If that’s the case, why not continue to build and invest in NewJeans so that they can flourish and create even more music? I think Bunnies all over the world would agree.

Grace Kao

Grace Kao is an IBM professor of sociology and professor of ethnicity, race and migration at Yale University. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.