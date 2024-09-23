[Today’s K-pop] Boynextdoor announces Asia tour plan

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Rookie band Boynextdoor shared plans for its first international tour via agency KOZ Entertainment Monday. It will embark on tour “Knock On Vol. 1” with a two-day concert in Incheon Dec. 14-15. From Jan. 30 to April 12, it is set to visit 12 more cities across Asia: Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Taipei, Hong Kong and Jakarta as well as six cities in Japan. The Japan itinerary reflects the popularity of the band in the country where it drew a large crowd at Summer Sonic 2024 last month. The band of six claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings with third EP “19.99.” The band has been reaching career highs with the seven-track album, which sold over 750,000 copies in its first week. Illit will be back next month

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Illit is poised to put out second EP "I Will Like You" on Oct. 21, announced agency Belift Lab Monday. The upcoming mini-album takes another step from debut EP "Super Real Me," and will follow the voice of "me," who is not afraid to live the moment and tackle it head-on while trying to get close to "you." The group of five is returning about seven months since it burst onto the K-pop scene and set a series of records for a K-pop musician: hitting the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 with a debut album and a debut single, respectively, ranking No. 93 and No. 91. Main track "Magnetic" also entered UK's UK's Official Singles Top 100 at No. 80, another first for a K-pop act. On the day after releasing the album, the members will greet fans at a showcase in Seoul.

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will be releasing a new album by the end of next month, according to a local media report Monday. The band’s last album was “Love Letter,” the last installment from its three-part second studio album, “Phantasy,” from March. Eric participated in writing the lyrics for lead single “Nectar,” with which the 11-member act earned three trophies from television music chart shows at home. The previous album also welcomed back Joo Haknyeon who suspended activities due to back injury. The six-year-old band is set to perform in Osaka Monday, which will be the final gig of its third international tour “Zeneration II.” The tour began in mid-July with a three-day concert in Seoul and took it to five cities in the US, seven in Asia and two in Europe. Stray Kids’ Felix becomes UNICEF Korea Goodwill Ambassador

(Credit: UNICEF Korea) (Credit: UNICEF Korea)

Felix of Stray Kids was appointed as a goodwill ambassador by UNICEF Korea, according to the organization Monday. The appointment came in time for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean branch and in recognition of his global influence and active endeavors to promote the well-being of children. He has paid visits to children in need and made donations and became the youngest member of UNICEF’s Honors Club. “I have decided to take on the role of a UNICEF Korea committee goodwill ambassador as I want to protect the pure happiness of every child,” he said accepting the title. Meanwhile, Stray Kids kicked off world tour “dominATE” in Seoul late last month with four live shows. The tour, its first in almost 2 1/2 years, will resume Saturday in Singapore.

