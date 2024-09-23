World K-Pop Center: Where K-pop dreams take flight

On the afternoon of Sept. 10, six K-pop trainees from China gathered in a dance studio at the World K-Pop Center in Jung-gu, Seoul, for a practice session.

Donning comfortable training outfits and sneakers, their faces reflected a mix of excitement, nerves and determination. The trainees are just over two months away from their long-awaited debut as a K-pop girl group in Korea, set for mid-November.

However, not all six will be able to debut.

They are a portion of a larger group of 17 trainees who passed a highly competitive audition process in China, where the odds of selection were about one in a thousand. After arriving in Seoul for the final round of auditions, they are undergoing three months of intense training and evaluations. By the end of this month, seven will be sent home, with another three or four more eliminated before the final group is set in November.

“I came to Korea with the dream of debuting in a K-pop girl group,” said Ao Xinyi, 23, who goes by her stage name Alina. “I tried out for many auditions with big entertainment companies in China, but was cut because of my age. I applied for the World K-Pop Center’s audition because it’s much less strict about age.”

The participants in Seoul ranged in age from 18 to 23, while the average age for K-pop trainees at other major agencies here tends to be around 15.

Zheng Dongyan, also 23 and known by her stage name Durriya, shared a similar story.

“I’ve dreamed of becoming a K-pop idol since I was young. I didn’t have a chance to pursue that dream in China, so I went to college and recently completed my master’s degree. Then I heard about the audition for the World K-Pop Center on social media and decided to give it one last shot,” Zheng said.

For many trainees, the audition at the World K-Pop Center represents a final opportunity to debut in a girl group. Although they may dream of becoming superstars like BTS or Blackpink, the World K-Pop Center has a different mission. Its goal is to promote both the popularization and localization of K-pop as an educational hub.