Pikki Pikki dance: Korean cheerleader dance routine takes social media by storm

In the middle of a bustling ballgame, a cheerleader casually fixes her makeup, seemingly preoccupied and unbothered — until a catchy beat suddenly brings her to her feet. She seamlessly launches into a dance routine, swiveling and swinging her thumb up and down to the bouncy, squeaky rhythm.

This is not your typical cheerleading performance full of energy and acrobatics. Instead, the cheerleader maintains a cool, nonchalant expression as she throws her elbow up in place. The transition from touch-up to dance is exceptionally smooth, as if nothing out of the ordinary has occurred.

Such is the essence of the "Pikki Pikki dance," a routine performed by the cheerleaders of the Gwangju-based KBO League's Kia Tigers. Named after the onomatopoeia for the beat's characteristic creaking sound effect, the dance is played whenever an opposing batter strikes out, as a playful jab at the opposing team. The laid-back, deadpan vibe coupled with the quirky sound effects and catchy dance moves have taken social media by storm.

It all began in June when a 19-second clip from a fan featuring Tigers cheerleader Lee Ju-eun showed up on YouTube. The video quickly went viral, spreading to other platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and has since amassed over 80 million views. Other clips of fellow Tigers cheerleaders performing the dance also gained hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms, fueling the ongoing hype.

The dance routine has been commonplace for some time in South Korea, where baseball is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to a new generation of social media-savvy fans. Now, it is making ripples across the world, with TikTok influencers, pop stars and other sports teams joining in by posting their own renditions.

On Thursday, Kylie Dickson, a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, shared a video of herself and two colleagues performing the routine on TikTok. Fans were quick to note the stark contrast between the Cowboys' signature mass-choreographed, acrobatic "Thunderstruck" routine and the nonchalant cool of the Pikki Pikki dance.