Hanwha Hotels and Resorts offers discounts of up to 80%

Hanwha Hotels and Resorts, the country’s leading premium leisure services company, launched a large-scale discount program Monday, offering discounts of up to 80 percent.

The Hanwha Resort Sale Festa promotion, offered from Monday to Oct. 20, features a total of four different packages.

Vacationers can choose to book a two-night stay for the price of a one-night stay -- with prices starting at 159,000 won ($118.99) for a standard room.

The Signature Package offers a choice between discount vouchers for breakfast or water park attractions.

Though the breakfast discount is available at all Hanwha hotels and resorts, the water park discount is only available at the Seorak Sorano, Seorak, Gyeongju and Geoje Belvedere Hanwha Resorts.

Signature Packages are not offered to solo guests.

Meanwhile, guests can also upgrade their rooms or purchase discounted water park tickets on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays throughout the sale period.

Though the promotional packages are sold through Oct. 20, they are valid until Dec. 31.

For the winter season, Hanwha Hotels and Resorts will offer Multi Vouchers from 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 through to Oct. 20.

The vouchers offer large discounts of up to 970,000 won ($725.45) for guests making combined bookings, with options such as the duration of the stays, breakfast and water park tickets.

The Multi Vouchers can be used from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, 2025.

More information can be found at the hotel’s official website.