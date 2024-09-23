Daewoo E&C chairman seeks community support for Czech nuclear project

Most Popular
Daewoo E&C chairman seeks community support for Czech nuclear projectBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Sept. 23, 2024 - 14:40
South Korean builder Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Monday it donated over 316 million won ($236,000) to the Czech Republic’s Trebic District, as part of its efforts to foster support in the region where a Korean consortium was selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of nuclear power plants.
According to Daewoo E&C, the donation will be used to purchase fire trucks for Namest nad Oslavou, a municipality located about 11 kilometers from Dukovany in Trebic District, where nuclear power plants are expected to be built.
"Having taken a keen interest in the region’s needs, I closely followed the situation in the Czech Republic, which was recently affected by floods. I believe the new fire truck will greatly assist in emergency responses and enhance the safety of residents,” Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju said during a ceremony held in Namest nad Oslavou, Trebic District, the Czech Republic, Thursday.
The event was attended by Vitezslav Jonas, chair of Energetickeho Trebicska, a local organization representing the interests of Trebic members, as well as Namest nad Oslavou Mayor Jan Kotacka, Dukovany Mayor Miroslav Kristal, and local firefighters.
The consortium, comprising six Korean companies, including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Doosan Enerbility and Daewoo Engineering & Construction, as well as affiliates of the state-owned Korea Electric Power Corp., including Kepco Engineering & Construction, won the bidding in July. If the final contract is signed in March 2025, Daewoo E&C will be responsible for the construction.
During his meeting with local officials, Jung highlighted Daewoo E&C’s overseas achievements, with over 500 projects completed over the past 50 years. He also vowed to finish the nuclear plant construction on schedule and requested the local community’s continued support. Following the meeting, Jung and local officials toured the areas designated for nuclear plant construction in Dukovany.
“Since being selected as the preferred bidder in July, Daewoo E&C has been working diligently to fulfill its role as the lead contractor, ensuring the successful completion of the project scheduled for March next year between the client and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power," a Daewoo E&C official said. "We will continue to foster relationships with key figures in the Czech industry and actively engage in win-win activities with the local community, in line with the reputation of ‘Global Daewoo.’"
The following day, Jung joined the South Korean economic delegation to the Czech Republic, led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, and met with key Czech political, business and industry figures. He also signed additional memorandums of understanding to strengthen cooperation with local nuclear-related industries, Daewoo E&C added.
