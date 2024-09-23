Daewoo E&C chairman seeks community support for Czech nuclear project

Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju (center right), along with Martin Krupa (fourth from right), commander of Namest nad Oslavou's fire protection unit, and other firefighters, pose for a photo during the ceremony in Namest nad Oslavou, Trebic District, Czech Republic, on Thursday. (Daewoo E&C)

South Korean builder Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Monday it donated over 316 million won ($236,000) to the Czech Republic’s Trebic District, as part of its efforts to foster support in the region where a Korean consortium was selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of nuclear power plants.

According to Daewoo E&C, the donation will be used to purchase fire trucks for Namest nad Oslavou, a municipality located about 11 kilometers from Dukovany in Trebic District, where nuclear power plants are expected to be built.

"Having taken a keen interest in the region’s needs, I closely followed the situation in the Czech Republic, which was recently affected by floods. I believe the new fire truck will greatly assist in emergency responses and enhance the safety of residents,” Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju said during a ceremony held in Namest nad Oslavou, Trebic District, the Czech Republic, Thursday.

The event was attended by Vitezslav Jonas, chair of Energetickeho Trebicska, a local organization representing the interests of Trebic members, as well as Namest nad Oslavou Mayor Jan Kotacka, Dukovany Mayor Miroslav Kristal, and local firefighters.