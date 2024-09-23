Nexon to host exhibition match featuring soccer legends in Seoul next month

Nexon's Icons Match at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Oct. 20 will showcase stars such as striker Didier Drogba (left), former Chelsea star for the Spear team, and defender Rio Ferdinand, ex-Manchester United key player for the Shield team. (Nexon)

Nexon, the developer behind popular soccer video games FC Online and FC Mobile, said Monday it will host a real-life exhibition match featuring retired soccer legends, including Didier Drogba, Kaka and Rio Ferdinand, at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Oct. 19 and 20.

The Icon Match is a collaboration between Nexon and the Korean soccer YouTube channel Shoot for Love. It will showcase former star players featured in Nexon’s games as part of the Icon Class -- a collection of legendary soccer players from around the world who have since retired. The match will divide the players into two teams: the Spear Team, made up of attackers, and the Shield Team, composed of defenders.

On Oct.19, a special prematch event will kick off the festivities, where players will participate in an interactive showcase. The main match on Oct. 20 will consist of two 45-minute halves, where the Spear Team will attempt to outscore the Shield Team’s defensive wall.

Several players have already stoked excitement with some prematch banter. Javier Mascherano, a key defender for the Shield Team, remarked, "The Shield Team will win because defenders work as a unit, while attackers often play individually."

Kaka, representing the Spear Team, responded confidently, stating, "Mascherano is a great competitor, but I don't see him winning this Icon Match."

The roster includes some of the most accomplished names in soccer history. Didier Drogba, known for his time at Chelsea FC where he won the club’s first UEFA Champions League title and multiple Premier League championships, will lead the attack for the Spear Team. Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand, who became Manchester United’s cornerstone defender after a record-breaking transfer, will be one of the Shield Team’s anchors.

Other notable players in the match include Dimitar Berbatov, Nemanja Vidic, Luis Figo, Yaya Toure and many more who have left a lasting mark on the sport.

“We’ll be revealing more players for the Icon Match in the coming days. You can expect some big names -- ones that will definitely get fans excited, so stay tuned,” said Park Jung-moo, head of Nexon’s FC Group.

Tickets for the event will go on sale through Interpark on Friday at 2 p.m.