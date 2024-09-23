S. Korea, US to hold 8th round of talks on defense cost sharing this week

This file photo shows officials attending the fifth round of talks on the Special Measures Agreement in June. (Newsis)

South Korea and the United States are set to hold another round of negotiations this week to determine Seoul's contribution to the cost of stationing US Forces Korea, a South Korean foreign ministry official said Monday.

The eighth round of talks on the Special Measures Agreement will be held from Wednesday to Friday in Seoul, according to the official. The current six-year SMA is scheduled to expire at the end of next year.

"The government plans to conduct discussions with the stance that South Korea's contribution to the defense cost sharing should be at a reasonable level, in order to ensure the stable presence of USFK and strengthen the joint defense posture of the South Korea-US alliance," the official said.

Since 1991, Seoul has partially shared costs associated with Korean USFK workers, the construction of military installations, such as barracks, training and educational facilities, as well as operational, communications and logistical support.

The latest negotiations come as South Korea seeks to reach an agreement early, aiming to avoid potentially tough bargaining in case former US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after the November presidential election. (Yonhap)