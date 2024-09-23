Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Torrential rainfall forces 1,500 to evacuate, causes widespread damage to homes, roads

    Torrential rainfall forces 1,500 to evacuate, causes widespread damage to homes, roads
  2. 2

    Over 82,000 Korean young people unemployed, not searching for job long-term

    Over 82,000 Korean young people unemployed, not searching for job long-term
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] Can smart chargers ease tensions over EV fires?

    [KH Explains] Can smart chargers ease tensions over EV fires?
  4. 4

    40% of Korea's workers who reported bullying faced retaliation: survey

    40% of Korea's workers who reported bullying faced retaliation: survey
  5. 5

    1 in 5 households to have breadwinner over 80 in 30 years

    1 in 5 households to have breadwinner over 80 in 30 years
  1. 6

    New Fifty Fifty off to strong start

    New Fifty Fifty off to strong start
  2. 7

    Assembly to review disputed appointment of national soccer team coach

    Assembly to review disputed appointment of national soccer team coach
  3. 8

    [Weekender] Young Koreans more open to Japanese cultural products

    [Weekender] Young Koreans more open to Japanese cultural products
  4. 9

    Evicted guest burns down inn; 3 killed

    Evicted guest burns down inn; 3 killed
  5. 10

    Arrival of fall calls for more outdoor festivals

    Arrival of fall calls for more outdoor festivals
소아쌤

S. Korea, US to hold 8th round of talks on defense cost sharing this week

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 23, 2024 - 09:37

    • Link copied

This file photo shows officials attending the fifth round of talks on the Special Measures Agreement in June. (Newsis) This file photo shows officials attending the fifth round of talks on the Special Measures Agreement in June. (Newsis)

South Korea and the United States are set to hold another round of negotiations this week to determine Seoul's contribution to the cost of stationing US Forces Korea, a South Korean foreign ministry official said Monday.

The eighth round of talks on the Special Measures Agreement will be held from Wednesday to Friday in Seoul, according to the official. The current six-year SMA is scheduled to expire at the end of next year.

"The government plans to conduct discussions with the stance that South Korea's contribution to the defense cost sharing should be at a reasonable level, in order to ensure the stable presence of USFK and strengthen the joint defense posture of the South Korea-US alliance," the official said.

Since 1991, Seoul has partially shared costs associated with Korean USFK workers, the construction of military installations, such as barracks, training and educational facilities, as well as operational, communications and logistical support.

The latest negotiations come as South Korea seeks to reach an agreement early, aiming to avoid potentially tough bargaining in case former US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after the November presidential election. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines