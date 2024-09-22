Qatar Pavilion at Gwangju Biennale brings solidarity through rain

Entrance to the Qatar Pavilion (Qatar Museums) Entrance to the Qatar Pavilion (Qatar Museums)

GWANGJU -- A soundscape combining rainfall with a Qatari children's folk song fills the corridor where a reflection of Qatari traditional architecture patterns surround visitors. On the wall are Qatari idioms. One reads: “Whatever comes from the sky, the earth accepts.” The National Museum of Qatar presents its national pavilion exhibition at the Gwangju Biennale, Asia’s leading art biennale, which kicked off Sept. 7 across the city of Gwangju. The title of the exhibition -- “Knock, Rain, Knock" -- was borrowed from the lyrics of the folk song being played. “The works are newly commissioned specifically for this exhibition. We believe sharing these types of works really offers a way to connect people together, especially with the world now that is extremely divided," Sheikh Abdulaziz H. Al Thani, director of the National Museum of Qatar, told The Korea Herald on Sept. 7. "We always look for the things that unite us,” he said.

Nada Elkharashi speaks about her work, "Al-Fag’a Oasis: Harvesting Rainwater, Nurturing Nature," on Sept. 7 at the Qatar Pavilion in Gwangju. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) Nada Elkharashi speaks about her work, "Al-Fag’a Oasis: Harvesting Rainwater, Nurturing Nature," on Sept. 7 at the Qatar Pavilion in Gwangju. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

The exhibition was joined by seven Qatari or Qatar-based artists: designer Abdulrahman al Muftah, interdisciplinary artist Farah al Sidiky, graphic designer Fatima Abbas, sound artist Guillaume Rousere, computation artist Hind al Saad, interdisciplinary research designer Nada Elkharashi and graphic designer Sara al Naimi. “Some of them are Qatari and some of them are residents. They are equally important to our community because Qataris are only a small percentage of the population," the director said. "We have a lot of residents that have different talents and we loved to showcase them as well.” As of August 31, the population of Qatar stood slightly above 3 million, increasing 2.9 percent from a year ago, according to the preliminary figures compiled by Qatar's National Planning Council.

"Glimpse of Rain" by Fatima Abass (Qatar Museums) "Glimpse of Rain" by Fatima Abass (Qatar Museums)

The exhibition unfolds in four sections -- “Landscape,” “To Pray,” “To Receive” and “To Bear” – beginning with Abbas’ “Glimpse of Rain,” a diptych depicting a year with rain and a year of drought. In Qatar, rainfall is considered a symbol of life, love and renewal, as it is a rare and cherished occurrence, according to the museum's introduction at the exhibition. Al Muftah’s “Rain on Materiality,” consisting of three large painted copper sheets, shows how each droplet etches a “tale of longing of rain” on the metal billboards scattered across Qatar’s landscape. The artist explores the harmonious, yet ever-changing relationship between human-made structures and natural elements.

"Rain on Materiality" by Abdulrahman al Muftah (Qatar Museums) "Rain on Materiality" by Abdulrahman al Muftah (Qatar Museums)