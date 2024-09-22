Assembly to review disputed appointment of national soccer team coach

South Korean men's national soccer team head coach Hong Myung-bo (second from left) congratulates his players after the team's 3-1 victory over Oman in the World Cup qualification match held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Sept.12. (Yonhap)

The controversy-ridden appointment of men's national soccer team head coach Hong Myung-bo will be reviewed by the National Assembly on Tuesday morning, during the sports committee's assessment of the current issues in the sports circles.

Hong, Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu, and KFA Technical Director Lee Lim-saeng who headed the coaching selection, were chosen to be witnesses in the questioning by the members of the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee. They are among 25 called to testify on sports issues, including alleged mistreatment of national athletes by the Badminton Korea Association.

Contention surrounding Hong's appointment is expected to headline Tuesday's questioning. The 55-year-old's second stint as the head coach of the national team has been mired with suspicions about irregularities in the selection process.

Former prominent members of the KFA were also called to testify in front of the lawmakers, including ex-KFA National Teams Committee chief Chung Hae-soung and a former member of the same committee Park Joo-ho. Chung, who had previously led the high-profile coach search, resigned abruptly due to "health issues" -- which fueled further suspicion over the appointment process -- and Park directly alleged open bias from the committee members in favor of Korean candidates.

The KFA denied the allegations made by Park and had warned legal actions against the former national team player in July, which they dropped later after a barrage of criticism from fans and related personnel in sport. This included former national player Cho Won-hee, who said he was made "speechless" by the KFA's actions.

Fans were unhappy with Hong's appointment because of his poor performance during his first stint as national team coach. South Korea crashed out in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the fifth-worst record in the event, the worst performance since 1998, when it was third-worst.