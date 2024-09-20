Hyundai Motor bolsters hydrogen push in Czech

(from left) Na Seung-sik, head of Korea Automotive Technology Institute, and Chun Yoon-jong; head of Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology; Kim Dong-wook, vice president of strategic planning department at Hyundai Motor Group; Jozef Sikela, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic; and Technical University of Ostrava President Vaclav Snasel (Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Hyundai Motor Group has renewed its commitment to the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles industry in the Czech Republic, a booming market for the clean mobility sector.

Ken Ramirez, vice president of global commercial vehicle and hydrogen Business division at Hyundai Motor Group, and Skoda Electric CEO Jaromir Silhanek participated in the signing ceremony held in Prague on Friday to join forces in hydrogen-powered mobility.

The partnership agreement comes during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the Czech Republic, where the administration is in the works to secure the 24 trillion won ($18 billion) nuclear export deal. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun has also reportedly accompanied Yoon on the four-day trip and will attend the Korea-Czech business forum.

Hyundai Motor said it plans to roll out Skoda Electric vehicles equipped with Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen fuel cells.

The two will also work on hydrogen fuel cell systems and technology and efficient energy solutions for vehicles. Together they will look into business opportunities in the hydrogen ecosystem and value chain outside the mobility sector.

In its push toward sustainable mobility, the Czech Republic vowed to put 40,000-50,000 hydrogen cars on the road and install up to 40 hydrogen charging stations by 2030.

“With Skoda Electric, we will strive to achieve the Czech Republic’s net zero target. I believe we can take the lead in the hydrogen industry by creating synergy with Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell technologies," Ramirez stated.

The auto giant also pledged to discuss academic and technological partnerships in future mobility with the Technical University of Ostrava along with South Korea’s state-run research institutions.

Kim Dong-wook, vice president of the strategic planning department at Hyundai Motor Group; Technical University of Ostrava President Vaclav Snasel, Na Seung-sik, head of Korea Automotive Technology Institute; and Chun Yoon-jong, head of Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology, signed the agreement earlier in the day.

With the strategic partnership, Hyundai Motor looks to research vehicle-to-everything (V2X), Vehicle-to-grid (V2G), artificial intelligence and cyber security as well as talent nurturing and academic exchange programs. V2X is a system through which a vehicle can share its data through wireless connectivity, and V2G enables plug-in electric vehicles to inject electricity into the power grid and control the charging rate.

“Hyundai Motor is planning to carry out a pilot project on creating a V2G ecosystem in South Korea since June this year,” Kim stated. “The nation’s V2G sector is expected to witness rapid growth based on institutional support and the company’s advanced technology. We plan to share the experience and know-how with Czech’s EV industry.”