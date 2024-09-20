Last words of Korean independence fighter inspire ballet

Most Popular
Last words of Korean independence fighter inspire balletBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 16:56
The long-running ballet production "Ahn Jung-geun: A Dance in the Heaven" will be performed at the CJ Towol Theater in the Seoul Arts Center this weekend.
The ballet tells the story of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910), taking inspiration from Ahn’s final words before his execution in Lushun Prison, China, in March 1910.
He was convicted for assassinating Ito Hirobumi, a former Japanese prime minister and the first governor-general of Korea during Japanese colonial rule, in Harbin, China in 1909. Ahn was sentenced to death by the Japanese colonial court.
Moments before his execution, he said, “When the day comes that I hear of Korea’s independence, I will dance and shout ‘Hurrah!’”
This year marks the 115th anniversary of his death.
Ahn’s life has inspired many films, musicals and stage adaptations, but this ballet, choreographed by Moon Byung-nam, artistic director of M Ballet Company, aims to portray key moments of Ahn’s life and his profound philosophy through dance, said Moon.
The male group dancers dynamically express the Korean independence movement, while a poignant pas de deux between Ahn and his wife, Kim A-ryeo, before his execution, adds emotional depth to the performance.
“This piece imagines Ahn’s last thoughts and recollections during his imprisonment after the assassination of Ito Hirobumi,” said Moon.
Yang Young-eun, the company’s director and scriptwriter, explained the deeper motivations behind the ballet’s creation: “Ballet has become a universal language of dance, and we wanted to create a uniquely Korean ballet that reflects our culture and history.”
Since its premiere in 2015, funded by Arts Council Korea, the production has evolved into a 70-minute piece. In 2022, it opened Ballet Festival Korea following its successful run at the Seoul Arts Center in 2021. The performances were sold out for two consecutive years.
“It’s rare for a creative project like this to survive beyond a single performance, but seeing the ongoing love for this piece makes me realize its enduring power,” Yang said.
Former Korea National Ballet and Romanian National Opera Ballet member Yun Jeon-il will take the role of Ahn. Kim Li-hoe, a principal dancer at the KNB, and Shin Seung-won, a former principal dancer at the same company, will share the role of Kim A-ryeo on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
