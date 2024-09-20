Last words of Korean independence fighter inspire ballet

The long-running ballet production "Ahn Jung-geun: A Dance in the Heaven" will be performed at the CJ Towol Theater in the Seoul Arts Center this weekend.

The ballet tells the story of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910), taking inspiration from Ahn’s final words before his execution in Lushun Prison, China, in March 1910.

He was convicted for assassinating Ito Hirobumi, a former Japanese prime minister and the first governor-general of Korea during Japanese colonial rule, in Harbin, China in 1909. Ahn was sentenced to death by the Japanese colonial court.

Moments before his execution, he said, “When the day comes that I hear of Korea’s independence, I will dance and shout ‘Hurrah!’”

This year marks the 115th anniversary of his death.