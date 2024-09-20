Seoul rules out peaceful coexistence of two Koreas

PRAGUE -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's office on Thursday denounced the liberal politicians' calls for South Korea's peaceful coexistence with North Korea, reiterating the conservative administration's push for peaceful reunification as enshrined in the " Unification Doctrine" in August.

An official of the presidential office said on condition of anonymity in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, that the peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula "has garnered the support of the international community including the Czech Republic."

The official added that those who think otherwise and instead follow the concept of the peaceful coexistence of the two Koreas -- either by prioritizing peace over reunification or by introducing the confederation system on the peninsula -- would "sympathize with the intention of the North Korea regime."

This was in response to the claims by liberal former president Moon Jae-in that the current discourse over the peace and reunification on the Korean Peninsula "needs a complete review," at a forum Thursday in Gwangju to mark the sixth anniversary of the inter-Korean summit and the comprehensive military agreement in 2018.