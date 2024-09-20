Most Popular
Leaders of S. Korea, Czech Republic agree to discuss nuclear energy push
Seoul, Prague sign MOU to encourage companies to join Ukraine's postwar reconstruction projectsBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 04:25
PRAGUE -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Czech President Petr Pavel agreed to strengthen diplomatic, economic and security ties between the two countries, at a time when South Korea is working to finalize the contract with Czech authorities over its 24 trillion won ($18 billion) nuclear export deal.
"(To jointly counter global crisis and threats of authoritarianism), our two countries have decided to bolster cooperation in key areas including politics, economy, culture, technology, diplomacy and security, and defense in line with the 35th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership," Yoon said in a joint press conference with Pavel held at Prague Castle on Thursday.
Yoon held the summit with Pavel at Prague Castle, the Czech President's official residence, after arriving in the Czech Republic on Thursday. It was the third time Yoon met Pavel in the past year.
The leaders also agreed that the nuclear export deal would serve as a cornerstone for nuclear cooperation between the two countries.
"With the Dukovany nuclear power plant construction project in which Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power was selected as the preferred bidder working as an opportunity to enhance cooperative momentum between the two countries, we have decided to expand strategic cooperation in fostering high-tech industries, energy security and fighting climate crisis," Yoon said.
"The tender presents a tremendous opportunity for the Czech industries," Pavel said at the press conference, which was translated into Korean.
Pavel also stressed the nuclear energy deal could open the doors for concerted efforts of the two countries in nuclear power plant exports in other Central European countries like Poland, Slovenia and Slovakia.
The two leaders also envisioned job opportunities for the Czech people through the project.
"We are seeking a high level of localization and we would like to have Czech companies comprise 60 percent of all participants in the project. This represents our desire for technological achievement in this field," Pavel said, adding that South Korean companies had already created a combined 5,000 jobs in the Central European country.
Yoon brought up South Korean firms' localization efforts in the Barakah nuclear power plant project in the United Arab Emirates, which nurtured about 2,000 new nuclear energy experts in the country where experts were scarce before the project broke ground.
Earlier in July, a group of South Korean firms led by the state-run KHNP was selected as the preferred bidder for the Czech construction project to build at least two nuclear power units with 1,000 megawatts of capacity respectively in Dukovany, a city 170 kilometers southeast of Prague. Along with KHNP, Doosan Enerbility and Daewoo Engineering and Construction also partake in the consortium.
The same consortium also has the exclusive right to a contract for two more units in Temelin, 100 kilometers south of Prague, if the Czech government approves the project.
Yoon pledged that the South Korean government would pay special attention to the project so that the finalization of the deal would be "carried out smoothly."
Yoon and Pavel agreed to foster future-oriented growth by teaming up in the field of nuclear energy development, trade, investment, cutting-edge technology, science and transportation infrastructure.
The two governments also agreed to actively support companies from both countries that wish to participate in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction projects, enabling them to share business information, jointly develop projects, and attract joint investments through concrete cooperation. They also agreed to jointly respond to military exchanges between North Korea and Russia.
The visit comes at a time of heightened uncertainties surrounding the nuclear energy bid, as US energy firm Westinghouse and French company EDF both appealed against the Czech authorities' decision to select the South Korean consortium as the preferred bidder.
When asked about the potential obstacles by Westinghouse, Yoon said at the press conference South Korea and the US "share a clear consensus" over the nuclear energy cooperation regarding intellectual property issues, adding that the South Korean government is working for an amicable solution to the conflict between companies in South Korea and the US.
Pavel said, "A dispute resolution between South Korea and the US will be beneficial to all parties concerned, and reaching a sort of compromise instead of dragging time could be advantageous for both South Korea and the US."
He added he has not ruled out a "bad scenario" but said there is little chance.
Yoon's official visit to Prague came upon Prime Minister Fiala's invitation in July.
Yoon's visit to Prague, the Czech Republic's capital, follows that of South Korean special envoys in July, led by Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at Yoon's office; and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun.
Czech national security adviser Tomas Pojar earlier in September reciprocated South Korean envoys' visit. According to Yoon's office, Pojar said during his meeting with Yoon that he was confident Prague "will conclude a final contract with Korea" for the Dukovany project.
The two countries have maintained a "strategic partnership" since 2015.
Staff reporter Jung Min-kyung in Seoul contributed to this article. -- Ed.
