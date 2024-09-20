Leaders of S. Korea, Czech Republic agree to discuss nuclear energy push

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel shake hands at a press conference held in Prague Castle in Prague, Thursday. (Yonhap)

PRAGUE -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Czech President Petr Pavel agreed to strengthen diplomatic, economic and security ties between the two countries, at a time when South Korea is working to finalize the contract with Czech authorities over its 24 trillion won ($18 billion) nuclear export deal.

"(To jointly counter global crisis and threats of authoritarianism), our two countries have decided to bolster cooperation in key areas including politics, economy, culture, technology, diplomacy and security, and defense in line with the 35th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership," Yoon said in a joint press conference with Pavel held at Prague Castle on Thursday.

Yoon held the summit with Pavel at Prague Castle, the Czech President's official residence, after arriving in the Czech Republic on Thursday. It was the third time Yoon met Pavel in the past year.

The leaders also agreed that the nuclear export deal would serve as a cornerstone for nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

"With the Dukovany nuclear power plant construction project in which Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power was selected as the preferred bidder working as an opportunity to enhance cooperative momentum between the two countries, we have decided to expand strategic cooperation in fostering high-tech industries, energy security and fighting climate crisis," Yoon said.

"The tender presents a tremendous opportunity for the Czech industries," Pavel said at the press conference, which was translated into Korean.

Pavel also stressed the nuclear energy deal could open the doors for concerted efforts of the two countries in nuclear power plant exports in other Central European countries like Poland, Slovenia and Slovakia.

The two leaders also envisioned job opportunities for the Czech people through the project.

"We are seeking a high level of localization and we would like to have Czech companies comprise 60 percent of all participants in the project. This represents our desire for technological achievement in this field," Pavel said, adding that South Korean companies had already created a combined 5,000 jobs in the Central European country.

Yoon brought up South Korean firms' localization efforts in the Barakah nuclear power plant project in the United Arab Emirates, which nurtured about 2,000 new nuclear energy experts in the country where experts were scarce before the project broke ground.

Earlier in July, a group of South Korean firms led by the state-run KHNP was selected as the preferred bidder for the Czech construction project to build at least two nuclear power units with 1,000 megawatts of capacity respectively in Dukovany, a city 170 kilometers southeast of Prague. Along with KHNP, Doosan Enerbility and Daewoo Engineering and Construction also partake in the consortium.

The same consortium also has the exclusive right to a contract for two more units in Temelin, 100 kilometers south of Prague, if the Czech government approves the project.