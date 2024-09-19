Jeju's solo traveler-friendly spots offer solitude as well as camaraderie

A guest poses for photos with her bicycle at Sinchang Bikely in Hangyeong-myeon, eastern Jeju Island. (Kareum Stay) A guest poses for photos with her bicycle at Sinchang Bikely in Hangyeong-myeon, eastern Jeju Island. (Kareum Stay)

The Jeju Tourism Organization has unveiled five destinations that are a perfect fit for holidaymakers who travel solo to South Korea’s southern Jeju Island. The tourism organization's recent data shows one out of 10 South Koreans traveling to Jeju Island to be a solo traveler and services that cater to the needs of those traveling alone are on the rise on the island. The destinations introduced by the Jeju Tourism Organization allow vacationers not only to escape the scorching summer heat but also to take emotional refuge from hectic urban life and immerse themselves in the island's unique nature and vibe.

For those who prefer traveling alone but also wish to have an opportunity to meet new people, Dotori Guesthouse located in the southern part of Jeju Island might be a good fit. Though the guesthouse has caught the attention of many solo travelers with its affordable accommodation, it is also popular for its dinner time when the guests sit around the table, enjoy delicious food and drinks together, and build new relationships. A one-night stay costs 29,000 won ($21.72). If you wish to have a tranquil moment to yourself, Sinchang Bikely might be a great choice for spending the night on Jeju Island. The two-story house offers a cozy atmosphere for travelers to rest after a day of exploring the island. One of the accommodation's highlights is the stunning sunset view from the room’s outdoor jacuzzi, according to the travel organization. Guests can enjoy a free bicycle ride along the coastal road of Jeju’s western sea as well.

Hwansang Forest Gotjawal Park, located in Hangyeong-myeon, western Jeju, is the go-to destination for nature lovers. The forest offers the visitors a glimpse of the island’s lesser-known side. “Gotjawal” is the unmanned and hard-to-access forest mixed with trees and bushes -- “got” meaning forest and “jawal” thickets. Accompanied by experts, visitors can explore some of the unique features of the forest, like soilless rocky areas and diverse plants specific to the ecosystem.

Taking a light stroll at the Seogwipo-based ecological garden Veke is another option for relaxing and leisure time. Veke, meaning randomly piled up rubbles in Jeju dialect, is a place where different seasonal plants and flowers beckon tourists. While the outdoor garden area is worth exploring, the cafe is also recommended by many avid book readers who enjoy reading seated next to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

