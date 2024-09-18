[What to Stream] Get ready for sweater weather with these fall films

Most Popular
[What to Stream] Get ready for sweater weather with these fall filmsBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 18:14
As the heat fades and breezes turn chilly, throw yourself into some well-crafted content perfectly suited to sweater weather. Stay cozy with these films and shows that stir sentimentality and reflection while setting the ideal mood for fall's arrival.
"Late Autumn" on Coupang Play
"Late Autumn," starring Tang Wei and Hyun Bin, captures the fleeting beauty of an intercultural romance, making it an ideal film to usher in autumn's reflective atmosphere.
The film tells the story of Anna (Tang), a prisoner granted a three-day release to attend her mother's funeral, who unexpectedly falls for Hoon (Hyun) during her brief taste of freedom. The film's melancholic, bittersweet romance pairs perfectly with the mood of early autumn, while the aesthetic cinematography captures the misty, muted beauty of Seattle.
The lead actors' performances have earned high praise, with Tang becoming the first foreign actor to win the Best Actress award at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in the film. If you're looking to immerse yourself in the autumn vibe this weekend, "Late Autumn" is sure to satisfy.
"Beauty Inside" on Disney+
Autumn is a season of introspection and what better film to prompt self-reflection on love than "Beauty Inside"? This fantasy romance film tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a man who wakes up in a different body each day. Delving into deep questions about self-identity and the true nature of love, "Beauty Inside" makes for a romantic, thoughtful viewing experience.
The film is also a visual and casting delight, with a reported 123 actors portraying the film's shape-shifting man. The lineup includes well-known Korean actors, such as Park Seo-joon, Lee Jin-uk, Seo Kang-joon and Yoo Yeon-seok, and even Japanese star Juri Ueno. Together with its soft, warm-toned cinematography, the film perfectly complements the reflective, cozy mood of autumn.
"Silver Linings Playbook" on Wavve
Watch Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper become irresistibly attracted to each other against the backdrop of autumnal Pennsylvania in the heartwarming romance "Silver Linings Playbook."
The film, which earned Lawrence the Best Actress award at the 85th Oscars, delves into the humorous, yet heartwarming romance between Patrizio "Pat" Solitano Jr. (Cooper) and Tiffany Maxwell (Lawrence), both of whom are dealing with mental illnesses.
Combining comedy with touching, relatable moments, the film offers a sentimental and uplifting experience as the two damaged individuals come to find solace in each other.
