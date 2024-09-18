BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict

Most Popular
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflictBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Sept. 18, 2024 - 14:48
The conflict between Hybe and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin appears to be escalating into a broader dispute between the fandoms of BTS and NewJeans, as BTS's fanbase, Army, raises its voice in opposing Min's potential return.
A group identifying itself as part of the BTS Army community released a statement on X Monday, expressing its unified stance against Min’s return as the CEO of Ador, a subsidiary of Hybe. The group made clear that it opposes her reinstatement in a leadership role.
"We remain cognizant of the previous CEO’s action against BTS during their military enlistment, her consultations with a shaman intending harm against BTS, and her strategies to manipulate the Korean media against both BTS and the Army,” the shared said in a statement.
“We urge former CEO Min Hee-jin to stop using artists and fandoms as shields to spread her agenda and lies through the media,” it added.
The controversy gained further attention when BTS member Jungkook posted “Artists are not guilty” on his social media Saturday. Some speculated that the post might be a show of support for NewJeans, a popular girl band produced by Min.
However, Hybe quickly dismissed the speculation, saying, “This was made to stress that young artists should not be dragged into dispute or used as shields in any conflict.”
NewJeans held a live broadcast on Sept. 11, demanding Hybe reinstate Min as CEO by Sept. 25. Additionally, the NewJeans fanbase, Bunnies, has repeatedly sent letters to Hybe, urging the company to guarantee Min's position.
“The dismissal of former CEO Min Hee-jin, in defiance of the court’s ruling, is an abuse of power by Hybe, causing delays in the production of NewJeans’ upcoming album and world tour preparations,” Bunnies wrote in an open letter.
“The formula behind NewJeans’ success cannot be achieved by separating management from production. The group needs long-term strategic insight into its branding, and there are concerns that the change in leadership will damage NewJeans’ distinct musical style,” the fanbase added.
Min was dismissed from her role as CEO of Ador on Aug. 27. Hybe cited the company's principle of separating management from production as the reason for the decision.
Ador appointed Kim Ju-young as the new CEO and announced that Min would continue her role as producer of NewJeans in her two remaining months under contract with Ador. However, Min rejected the offer, citing problematic clauses in her contract.
On Friday, Min filed for an injunction seeking reinstatement as a director at Ador after her term ends on Nov. 2.
