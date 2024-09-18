BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict

The conflict between Hybe and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin appears to be escalating into a broader dispute between the fandoms of BTS and NewJeans, as BTS's fanbase, Army, raises its voice in opposing Min's potential return.

A group identifying itself as part of the BTS Army community released a statement on X Monday, expressing its unified stance against Min’s return as the CEO of Ador, a subsidiary of Hybe. The group made clear that it opposes her reinstatement in a leadership role.

"We remain cognizant of the previous CEO’s action against BTS during their military enlistment, her consultations with a shaman intending harm against BTS, and her strategies to manipulate the Korean media against both BTS and the Army,” the shared said in a statement.

“We urge former CEO Min Hee-jin to stop using artists and fandoms as shields to spread her agenda and lies through the media,” it added.

The controversy gained further attention when BTS member Jungkook posted “Artists are not guilty” on his social media Saturday. Some speculated that the post might be a show of support for NewJeans, a popular girl band produced by Min.

However, Hybe quickly dismissed the speculation, saying, “This was made to stress that young artists should not be dragged into dispute or used as shields in any conflict.”