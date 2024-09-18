Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market

Visitors check out the exhibition booths of LG Energy Solution (left) and Samsung SDI at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany (provided by each company)

Korean battery makers Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution are putting considerable effort into boasting their latest technologies in the commercial electric vehicle sector at the ongoing IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany.

The IAA, currently being held from Sept. 17-22, is one of the largest auto exhibitions in the world and alternates its focus between passenger and commercial vehicles each year. This year’s theme is commercial vehicles.

Samsung SDI has presented a lineup of next-generation batteries, such as LFP+, its lithium iron phosphate battery product optimized for electric commercial vehicles; 46-phi cylindrical batteries, which have a diameter of 46 millimeters; and solid-state batteries.

According to Samsung SDI, the LFP+ battery featuring the company’s new electrode technology has an energy density that is 10 percent higher than the previous LFP battery product.

Its endurance can last for at least 490,000 kilometers of driving. This means that an EV equipped with Samsung SDI’s LFP+ battery could have a lifespan capable of supporting over 1,400 round trips between Hanover and Frankfurt, Samsung SDI explained.

The LFP+ battery can reach an up to 80 percent charge in 20 minutes and includes safety technology that prevents heat spreading from one battery cell to another, the Korean firm added.

Samsung SDI has completed the product’s development and is now in talks with multiple customers regarding its mass production plans.

“Samsung SDI has always strived to lead the electric vehicle market based on differentiated technological prowess,” said Choi Yoon-ho, CEO of Samsung SDI. “The company will continue working closely with major customers around the world to provide top-quality and safety-ensured battery products.”