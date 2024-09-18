Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Lime green plates deepen slump in Korea’s luxury car sales

    Lime green plates deepen slump in Korea’s luxury car sales
  2. 2

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Koreans do things quickly. Is it efficiency or lack of patience?

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Koreans do things quickly. Is it efficiency or lack of patience?
  3. 3

    Calories that stalk the Chuseok table

    Calories that stalk the Chuseok table
  4. 4

    'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium

    'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
  5. 5

    North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul

    North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul
  1. 6

    Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday

    Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
  2. 7

    Kia makes breakthrough in China sales

    Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
  3. 8

    While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes

    While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes
  4. 9

    How to navigate September market volatility

    How to navigate September market volatility
  5. 10

    Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores

    Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores
소아쌤

Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market

Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution showcase their latest technologies at IAA 2024 in Hanover

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : Sept. 18, 2024 - 14:12

    • Link copied

Visitors check out the exhibition booths of LG Energy Solution (left) and Samsung SDI at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany (provided by each company) Visitors check out the exhibition booths of LG Energy Solution (left) and Samsung SDI at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany (provided by each company)

Korean battery makers Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution are putting considerable effort into boasting their latest technologies in the commercial electric vehicle sector at the ongoing IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany.

The IAA, currently being held from Sept. 17-22, is one of the largest auto exhibitions in the world and alternates its focus between passenger and commercial vehicles each year. This year’s theme is commercial vehicles.

Samsung SDI has presented a lineup of next-generation batteries, such as LFP+, its lithium iron phosphate battery product optimized for electric commercial vehicles; 46-phi cylindrical batteries, which have a diameter of 46 millimeters; and solid-state batteries.

According to Samsung SDI, the LFP+ battery featuring the company’s new electrode technology has an energy density that is 10 percent higher than the previous LFP battery product.

Its endurance can last for at least 490,000 kilometers of driving. This means that an EV equipped with Samsung SDI’s LFP+ battery could have a lifespan capable of supporting over 1,400 round trips between Hanover and Frankfurt, Samsung SDI explained.

The LFP+ battery can reach an up to 80 percent charge in 20 minutes and includes safety technology that prevents heat spreading from one battery cell to another, the Korean firm added.

Samsung SDI has completed the product’s development and is now in talks with multiple customers regarding its mass production plans.

“Samsung SDI has always strived to lead the electric vehicle market based on differentiated technological prowess,” said Choi Yoon-ho, CEO of Samsung SDI. “The company will continue working closely with major customers around the world to provide top-quality and safety-ensured battery products.”

Samsung SDI's LFP+ battery (left) and LG Energy Solution's pouch-style high-voltage mid-nickel Cell to Pack battery are on display at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany. (provided by each company) Samsung SDI's LFP+ battery (left) and LG Energy Solution's pouch-style high-voltage mid-nickel Cell to Pack battery are on display at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany. (provided by each company)

LG Energy Solution, which is taking part in IAA Transportation for the first time this year, is premiering its next-generation battery -- a pouch-style high-voltage mid-nickel Cell-to-Pack, or CTP, product -- at the event.

LG Energy Solution underlined that the new CTP battery features enhanced safety, a higher energy density, a lower price and a lighter weight. According to the company, the new CTP battery offers a maximum driving range of 600 kilometers for a large truck, with a lifespan that lasts about 5,000 cycles of charging. Even in the case of a battery fire, the company said the battery pack’s underbody venting technology would exhaust the heat and gas in a way designed to ensure safety.

LG Energy Solution is also displaying the rest of its battery portfolio for commercial EVs at the event, including cell and module products applied with high-capacity silicon anodes that shorten charging time; nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum, or NCMA, products that offer high energy density and more safety; and 2170 cylindrical battery cells, modules and packs, which are already being used in the commercial EVs such as Isuzu’s electric trucks.

“The demand for high quality and high-performance products based on LG Energy Solution’s overwhelming technological leadership is growing in the commercial EV market,” said LG Energy Solution.

“We will establish ourselves as a market leader by advancing our product competitiveness and further solidifying customer values.”

LG Energy Solution has expanded partnerships in the global commercial EV sector this year, announcing supply agreements with Freudenberg Energy Power Systems and Isuzu Motors in April and January, respectively.

The global commercial EV market is expected to continue growing as the environmental regulations on combustion engine-powered commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, get tougher in Europe and North America. According to international market researcher Research and Markets, the global commercial EV market is estimated at $89.95 billion this year and is projected to reach $563.13 billion by 2034 with a compound annual growth rate of 20.13 percent.

More from Headlines