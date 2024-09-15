Naver Map starts providing natural disaster information

Naver Corp.'s mobile map application has begun providing real-time service on natural disaster information starting this week, the company said Sunday.

Naver Map now provides information about earthquakes, typhoons, heavy snow and rain downpours affecting South Korea on its app based on sources from the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and other weather authorities, according to the company.

In detail, users can check information about earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.5 or higher that occur inland and quakes with a magnitude of 4 or higher in waters.

The app will also provide information on typhoons approaching South Korea or heavy rain and snow alerts issued by the KMA.