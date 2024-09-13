Popular tourist destinations beckon Chuseok holidaymakers

Most Popular
Popular tourist destinations beckon Chuseok holidaymakersBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 15, 2024 - 16:00
Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, is a time for families to gather together and remember their ancestors. For many people, the three-day holiday period is also a time to take a well-deserved break after all the familial duties have been performed and many well-known destinations remain open throughout the holiday period.
Everland -- South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province -- is presenting various programs to entertain visitors during Chuseok holiday period.
Visitors can try some Chuseok holiday games, including “jegichagi” -- a game where the players take turns kicking a “jegi,” or Korean-style shuttlecock, “tuho” or arrow-throwing and Korean traditional board game “yutnori.”
Everland mascots Lenny and Lara will be dressed in hanbok to take pictures with visitors.
The theme park will showcase a special edition of its merry-go-round Royal Jubilee Carousel during the holiday period, decorating the attraction with traditional Korean items and having its staff wear Joseon-era (1392-1910) hanbok.
Meanwhile, a special food festival will be held until Oct. 9, offering grilled back ribs, beef ribs, whole pork belly and Belgian beer tasting classes.
For those who are not interested in Chuseok-themed events, the theme park also presents two additional programs featuring Korean baseball teams and an autumn flower garden.
Paju plans to attract tourists during the Chuseok holiday period when many stores, restaurants and travel spots are closed.
Tourist destinations located near the banks of the Imjin River in Paju, including Imjingak Peace Gondola, DMZ Live Experience Hall and Dokgae Bridge, will operate as usual without any schedule changes, according to the city government on Sept. 9.
The gondolas will be free for those aged 80 or older and visitors can try traditional Korean games for free as well.
Odusan Unification Tower, an observatory located only 2.1 kilometer from North Korea, will be open during the Chuseok holiday period.
Visitors can explore Changwon Persimmon Theme Park during the Chuseok holiday period just like any other day, but with more hands-on activities.
Located in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province -- where persimmon was first brought in from abroad and grown, this spacious 50,000-square-meter theme park allows families to enjoy kite flying, a mega-sized yutnori, a whipping top and “ddakji,” a Korean game played using folded paper tiles as seen in “Squid Game.”
Visitors can participate in a social media event to win sweet persimmon jam.
The theme park is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
