Popular tourist destinations beckon Chuseok holidaymakers

Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, is a time for families to gather together and remember their ancestors. For many people, the three-day holiday period is also a time to take a well-deserved break after all the familial duties have been performed and many well-known destinations remain open throughout the holiday period.

Everland -- South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province -- is presenting various programs to entertain visitors during Chuseok holiday period.

Visitors can try some Chuseok holiday games, including “jegichagi” -- a game where the players take turns kicking a “jegi,” or Korean-style shuttlecock, “tuho” or arrow-throwing and Korean traditional board game “yutnori.”

Everland mascots Lenny and Lara will be dressed in hanbok to take pictures with visitors.

The theme park will showcase a special edition of its merry-go-round Royal Jubilee Carousel during the holiday period, decorating the attraction with traditional Korean items and having its staff wear Joseon-era (1392-1910) hanbok.