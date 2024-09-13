Daewoong unveils new Indonesian stem cell facility with GMP certification

Daewoong Pharmaceutical CEO Park Sung-soo delivers a speech during the GMP certification ceremony for Daewoong's new stem cell plant in Indonesia on Thursday. (Daewoong Pharma)

South Korean drug maker Daewoong Pharmaceutical has announced the launch of a new stem cell plant in Indonesia, marking the 20th anniversary of its entry into the Indonesian market. The facility is set to drive large-scale research and development projects in collaboration with local pharmaceutical and biotech industries, according to the firm.

The stem cell plant, established by Daewoong Biologics Indonesia -- a subsidiary of Daewoong Pharmaceutical -- will begin full-scale operations following the receipt of the Good Manufacturing Practice certification from the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Authority.

The plant will provide a variety of stem cell products, including umbilical cord-derived stem cells, fat-derived stem cells, exosomes and immune cells. Daewoong highlighted the plant’s ability to produce high-quality stem cells for Indonesian patients.

The GMP certification ceremony, held on Thursday in Indonesia, was attended by some 150 guests, including Taruna Ikrar, head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Authority; Dante Saksono Harbuwono, vice minister of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia; Kim Sang-bong, a senior official at South Korea's Food and Drug Safety Ministry; Park Soo-Deok, deputy ambassador of South Korea to Indonesia and Lee Jae-guk, vice chair of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association.