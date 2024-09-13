Daewoong unveils new Indonesian stem cell facility with GMP certification

Most Popular
-
6
Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
-
7
N. Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for 1st time
-
8
What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series
-
9
Korea removes over 1,300 Chinese-made security cameras from barracks
-
10
Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape
Daewoong unveils new Indonesian stem cell facility with GMP certificationBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 21:11
South Korean drug maker Daewoong Pharmaceutical has announced the launch of a new stem cell plant in Indonesia, marking the 20th anniversary of its entry into the Indonesian market. The facility is set to drive large-scale research and development projects in collaboration with local pharmaceutical and biotech industries, according to the firm.
The stem cell plant, established by Daewoong Biologics Indonesia -- a subsidiary of Daewoong Pharmaceutical -- will begin full-scale operations following the receipt of the Good Manufacturing Practice certification from the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Authority.
The plant will provide a variety of stem cell products, including umbilical cord-derived stem cells, fat-derived stem cells, exosomes and immune cells. Daewoong highlighted the plant’s ability to produce high-quality stem cells for Indonesian patients.
The GMP certification ceremony, held on Thursday in Indonesia, was attended by some 150 guests, including Taruna Ikrar, head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Authority; Dante Saksono Harbuwono, vice minister of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia; Kim Sang-bong, a senior official at South Korea's Food and Drug Safety Ministry; Park Soo-Deok, deputy ambassador of South Korea to Indonesia and Lee Jae-guk, vice chair of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association.
"Daewoong aims to grow alongside Indonesia's pharmaceutical and biotech sectors as an innovation partner," Park Sung-soo, Daewoong Pharmaceutical CEO said at the ceremony. "We are committed to enhancing the quality of life in Indonesia by integrating cutting-edge stem cell technology."
Daewoong first entered the Indonesian market in 2005 with the establishment of its Jakarta branch. In 2012, it founded Daewoong Infion as a joint venture, leading to the creation of Indonesia's first biopharmaceutical plant. The company’s first biosimilar, epoetin, was approved and produced in Indonesia in 2017.
Looking ahead, Daewoong plans to continue advancing the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors in Indonesia and fostering local talent development.
"As the first Korean company to obtain GMP certification for stem cell processing in the Indonesian market, we will focus on advancing research, development and commercialization of treatments for intractable diseases and bioregenerative medicine," a Daewoong official said.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for 1st time
-
Highway trash spikes during Chuseok
-
W4.24m Chuseok bonuses for lawmakers, but 40% of workers get none