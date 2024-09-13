Suwon FC terminate contract with banned midfielder Son Jun-ho

Suwon FC player Son Jun-ho pauses to gather himself during a press conference in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Wednesday claiming his innocence in light of China's decision to ban him for life over match-fixing charges. (Yonhap)

Suwon FC announced Friday they have terminated their contract with Son Jun-ho, three days after the Chinese Football Association slapped the midfielder with a lifetime ban for match fixing.

The CFA banned Son for participating in illegal transactions and manipulating matches while playing for Shandong Taishan FC in the top Chinese league from 2021 to 2023.

Son was detained by the Chinese police in May 2023 over bribery allegations and was released in March this year. In a teary press conference Wednesday, Son claimed his innocence, saying the Chinese authorities blackmailed him into admitting to bogus bribery charges. Son also said a judge offered him an immediate release if he confessed to receiving 200,000 yuan ($28.200) in cash. Believing he would only be charged with bribery and not match fixing, Son agreed to the deal and was sent home after 10 months in jail.

Son admitted he once took 200,000 yuan from his Shandong teammate, Jin Jingdao, a few days after a January 2023 match that police claimed was fixed. However, Son said he couldn't remember exactly why Jin had wired him the money, except that it wasn't done for any illegal reasons.

Choi Soon-ho, Suwon FC's sporting director, said Friday keeping Son under the current circumstances would be "disrespectful to our fans."

The CFA has informed FIFA of its recent decision, and the global football governing body will later decide whether to apply the CFA's ban worldwide -- which would end Son's career.

Soon after the CFA announced its ban Tuesday, Choi had said he would keep Son aboard until FIFA reached its final ruling, but changed his mind Friday as the public opinion turned against Son following the presser that left more questions than answers.

"At this juncture, we felt terminating the deal would be the appropriate course of action," Choi said. "At first, I felt we should let him keep playing. But the case has grown too big."

Following his return home, Son nearly rejoined his former K League club, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. But their talks fell through when Son rejected Jeonbuk's attempt to include a clause holding Son accountable for any financial problems stemming from his time in China.

With Choi having previously coached Son at another K League club, Pohang Steelers, Suwon FC swooped in and signed Son in June. At the time, Suwon earned praise from football fans for saving the career of the former national team member who had gone through adversity in Japan, while Jeonbuk were criticized for not welcoming back their former star.

Suwon FC are currently in third place in the top-flight K League 1 with 48 points, three back of first-place Gangwon FC with nine matches remaining.

Asked about Son's assertion that he was coerced into admitting to a crime he never committed, the Chinese foreign ministry said Thursday that China is "a country that upholds the rule of law."

Mao Ning, the ministry's spokesperson, said at her regular press briefing, "Son Jun-ho admitted his wrongdoing, accepted the punishment, expressed remorse in court and said he would not appeal." (Yonhap)