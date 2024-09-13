Yoon visits hospitals ahead of Chuseok holiday amid doctors' walkout

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) visits the central medical situation room at the National Medical Center in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited hospitals in Seoul on Friday to encourage medical staff and reaffirm the government's commitment to carry out health care reform measures to enhance essential medical services.

The visit to two public emergency hospitals, the Seoul Medical Center and National Medical Center, came a day before the five-day Chuseok holiday to address concerns about potential disruptions in medical services amid a prolonged walkout by trainee doctors. It marks his second hospital visit in about a week.

In his meeting with medical staff, Yoon reiterated the government's determination to push forward with reform measures although a majority of trainee doctors have left their workplaces since February in protest of the sharp hike in the medical school admissions quota beginning next year.

"The government is pursuing healthcare reform out of urgency, recognizing that the current system is unsustainable as doctors responsible for essential care are forced to endure excessive workloads," Yoon was quoted as saying.

He said the government will sharply increase the budget to support hospitals that provide essential care to reduce deficits and improve working conditions for professionals.

"We will ensure that the treatment of specialists gets better," Yoon said. "A fair compensation system for the dedication of the medical community must be in place for the system to function efficiently."

The prolonged strike has raised concerns about potential disruptions in medical services during the extended holiday, prompting the government to designate Sept. 11-25 as a special period and increase health insurance payments for hospitals that operate during the period. (Yonhap)