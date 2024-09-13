Daegu Homeplus gets fresh look with enhanced features, new brands

South Korean discount chain Homeplus announced Friday that it reopened its Chilgok branch in Daegu earlier this month, in an aim to refresh the branch into a leading regional shopping complex.

The Homeplus Mega Food Market at Chilgok is the only large-scale retailer serving northern Daegu, separated from the bustling southern part of the city by the Geumho River. Homeplus expects the renovated store to be a central hub for the local community, offering an exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment experience.

“Our goal was not only to upgrade the food sections but also to create a space where customers would want to spend more time,” said Jo Do-yeon, Homeplus' marketing director. “We ensured the enhancements align with the community’s needs.”

Under the theme “Every Taste in the World,” the market has revamped its fresh food section, introducing premium options such as specialized steaks, high-quality seafood and a dining street section, where customers can enjoy convenient meals within the market.

The layout has also been redesigned to highlight popular items like sushi and fried chicken, and features a bakery corner showcasing the renowned Montblanc brand. To cater to the area’s older demographic, non-food sections have been upgraded to include kitchenware and home appliances. Additionally, a dedicated section for Cuckoo home appliances and Homeplus' in-house clothing brand, F2F, have been introduced.

The mall's food and beverage offerings have also been expanded, with new brands like Pizza Mall and Gongcha joining established clothing and cosmetics retailers such as TopTen, Modern House and Olive Young. Homeplus expects the revamped space to attract more families and younger customers with its expanded range of options.