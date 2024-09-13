Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances
  2. 2

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record
  3. 3

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs
  4. 4

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
  5. 5

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon
  1. 6

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1
  2. 7

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?
  3. 8

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'
  4. 9

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey
  5. 10

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
지나쌤

Seoul shares open higher on hope for Fed's rate cut

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 09:34

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors expect the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.17 percent, or 4.43 points, to 2,576.52 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In August, the US core consumer price index and producer price index rose slightly from a month earlier, dashing hopes for a big cut by the Fed next week.

But market participants expect the US central bank to cut rates by at least 25 basis points when it meets next week.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 2.2 percent, state-run Korea Gas Corp. climbed 2.8 percent, Hyundai Steel Co. jumped 3.6 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. was up 0.5 percent.

Among decliners, market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 2.5 percent, and leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. shed 0.5 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,332.45 won against the US dollar, up 6.25 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines