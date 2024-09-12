[Bills in Focus] Breaking app market monopoly, strengthening AI content rules

Proposed Bill: Partial Amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act

Proposed by Rep. Lee Jeong-heon (Democratic Party of Korea)

● To regulate app market monopolization and ensure the consumers’ right to choice, this amendment requires market-dominant app store operators, such as Google and Apple, to permit third-party payment options outside their app stores, such as via web browsers.

Proposed Bill: Partial Amendment to the Restriction of Special Taxation Act

Proposed by Rep. Kim So-hee (People Power Party)

● This amendment facilitates corporate investment in carbon neutrality by temporarily increasing the tax deduction rate for investment in carbon emission reduction facilities and carbon capture facilities to 15 percent, with higher rates of 20 percent for mid-sized enterprises and 25 percent for small and medium-sized enterprises, until 2030.

Pending Bill: Partial Amendment to the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection

Proposed by Rep. Kim Seung-su (People Power Party)

● This amendment requires content providers to indicate whether their content, including images, videos, and sound, is AI-generated and mandates information and communication network platform operators to promptly delete any AI-generated content that does not have the required indication.

Promulgated Bill: Virtual Convergence Industry Promotion Act

Competent Authority: Ministry of Science and ICT

● This bill outlines a master plan to promote the virtual convergence industry. It also establishes a plan to implement factual surveys to identify areas in the industry that require regulatory improvement, expert training, and the establishment of regional virtual convergence industry promotion centers.

Administrative Announcement: Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection

Competent Authority: Ministry of Science and ICT

● This amendment includes mobile telecommunications resale service providers into the scope of subjects obligated to designate a chief information security officer and report the designation to the minister of science and ICT. It also requires these providers to obtain an information security management system or personal information security management system certificate.

The Korea Herald republishes a weekly legislative report by local law firm DR & AJU LLC to provide the latest information on bills approved, proposed, pending and set to be promulgated. -- Ed.

For any queries about the bills, contact cr@draju.com