[Bills in Focus] Breaking app market monopoly, strengthening AI content rules

Most Popular
-
6
N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Oct. 7 to revise constitution
-
7
3 dead after fishing vessel capsizes near Gunsan
-
8
While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes
-
9
How to navigate September market volatility
-
10
Yoon encourages police officers, firefighters on duty during Chuseok holiday
Bills in Focus
-
1
Breaking app market monopoly, strengthening AI content rules
-
2
Disclosure of EV battery manufacturer info, national power grid expansion
-
3
Shareholder rights, e-commerce safeguards
-
4
Bank branch closure notice, 'dark patterns' regulation
-
5
Easing discount store restrictions, securing AI usage policies
[Bills in Focus] Breaking app market monopoly, strengthening AI content rulesBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 17, 2024 - 16:00
Proposed Bill: Partial Amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act
Proposed by Rep. Lee Jeong-heon (Democratic Party of Korea)
● To regulate app market monopolization and ensure the consumers’ right to choice, this amendment requires market-dominant app store operators, such as Google and Apple, to permit third-party payment options outside their app stores, such as via web browsers.
Proposed Bill: Partial Amendment to the Restriction of Special Taxation Act
Proposed by Rep. Kim So-hee (People Power Party)
● This amendment facilitates corporate investment in carbon neutrality by temporarily increasing the tax deduction rate for investment in carbon emission reduction facilities and carbon capture facilities to 15 percent, with higher rates of 20 percent for mid-sized enterprises and 25 percent for small and medium-sized enterprises, until 2030.
Pending Bill: Partial Amendment to the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection
Proposed by Rep. Kim Seung-su (People Power Party)
● This amendment requires content providers to indicate whether their content, including images, videos, and sound, is AI-generated and mandates information and communication network platform operators to promptly delete any AI-generated content that does not have the required indication.
Promulgated Bill: Virtual Convergence Industry Promotion Act
Competent Authority: Ministry of Science and ICT
● This bill outlines a master plan to promote the virtual convergence industry. It also establishes a plan to implement factual surveys to identify areas in the industry that require regulatory improvement, expert training, and the establishment of regional virtual convergence industry promotion centers.
Administrative Announcement: Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection
Competent Authority: Ministry of Science and ICT
● This amendment includes mobile telecommunications resale service providers into the scope of subjects obligated to designate a chief information security officer and report the designation to the minister of science and ICT. It also requires these providers to obtain an information security management system or personal information security management system certificate.
---
The Korea Herald republishes a weekly legislative report by local law firm DR & AJU LLC to provide the latest information on bills approved, proposed, pending and set to be promulgated. -- Ed.
---
For any queries about the bills, contact cr@draju.com
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul
-
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy