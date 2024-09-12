Long Chuseok holiday perfect for exploring hometown attractions

Whether you are heading home to reunite with family or plan on traveling domestically, Chuseok -- celebrated on Aug. 15 of the lunar calendar, and falling on Tuesday Sept. 17 this year, with the holiday break running Monday through Wednesday -- is a great time to explore different cities and counties in South Korea.

Avoid the last day of Chuseok holiday, however, when millions of South Koreans travel back to cities, especially the capital of Seoul.

For those who will be staying in the southwestern part of South Korea, Suncheonman National Garden is a go-to travel spot.

Suncheonman National Garden and the nearby Suncheonman Wetland were the country's most visited tourist attractions last year.

These nature-friendly travel spots welcome visitors of all ages as they put on special programs for the holiday.

While children can enjoy popular traditional Chuseok games like “jegichagi” -- a game where the players take turns kicking a Korean-style shuttlecock known as a “jegi” -- other games, including arm wrestling, shoe tossing and more are available. Those who are older can take in music from popera and “gugak” -- Korean traditional music -- performances.

Families and friends can enjoy a special insect-themed exhibition and a role-play performance at the children’s zoo and 4D studio Secret Adventure, respectively.

Those who are interested in the Gyeongsang region can get a glimpse of the country’s heritage and culture at Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The "Silla Ogi," a play that interprets five kinds of arts from the Silla era (57 BC – 935 AD), is one of the iconic performances that visitors can enjoy in Gyeongju, then the capital of the Silla Kingdom.