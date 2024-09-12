Long Chuseok holiday perfect for exploring hometown attractions

Most Popular
Long Chuseok holiday perfect for exploring hometown attractionsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 14, 2024 - 16:00
Whether you are heading home to reunite with family or plan on traveling domestically, Chuseok -- celebrated on Aug. 15 of the lunar calendar, and falling on Tuesday Sept. 17 this year, with the holiday break running Monday through Wednesday -- is a great time to explore different cities and counties in South Korea.
Avoid the last day of Chuseok holiday, however, when millions of South Koreans travel back to cities, especially the capital of Seoul.
For those who will be staying in the southwestern part of South Korea, Suncheonman National Garden is a go-to travel spot.
Suncheonman National Garden and the nearby Suncheonman Wetland were the country's most visited tourist attractions last year.
These nature-friendly travel spots welcome visitors of all ages as they put on special programs for the holiday.
While children can enjoy popular traditional Chuseok games like “jegichagi” -- a game where the players take turns kicking a Korean-style shuttlecock known as a “jegi” -- other games, including arm wrestling, shoe tossing and more are available. Those who are older can take in music from popera and “gugak” -- Korean traditional music -- performances.
Families and friends can enjoy a special insect-themed exhibition and a role-play performance at the children’s zoo and 4D studio Secret Adventure, respectively.
Those who are interested in the Gyeongsang region can get a glimpse of the country’s heritage and culture at Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.
The "Silla Ogi," a play that interprets five kinds of arts from the Silla era (57 BC – 935 AD), is one of the iconic performances that visitors can enjoy in Gyeongju, then the capital of the Silla Kingdom.
The performance is inspired by a book written by Silla scholar, writer and spiritual sage Choi Chi-won, and features gugak, traditional dances, martial arts and mask dance.
The "Silla Ogi" is performed only at Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village. The shows that take place during the Chuseok holiday period will mark their last performances this year, according to Gyeongju Foundation for Arts and Culture.
The "Silla Ogi" will go onstage at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Sept. 14 to 16.
If you wish to explore more about Korean traditional music, wait for the gugak-themed concert at 6 p.m., featuring Gyeongju-based musicians and traditional Korean dance troupes.
Meanwhile, with the days getting shorter, you don't have to wait around until too late to witness stunning sunsets.
If you are headed to the Chungcheong regions, you might want to choose a seaside getaway in Taeanhaean National Park, a sum of 27 beaches stretching along the 230-kilometer coastline in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
One of the popular sites is Kkotji Beach, which comes into its own at the golden hour of sunset, when the sky turns a brilliant tangerine hue.
The place made a name for itself with the pair of rocks that are likened to a devoted couple, unable to forget each other.
As family members and friends pose for photos to capture the moment, train the camera lens on the rocks just off the coast when the sun dips between them.
Other sites like Sambong Beach and Unyeo Beach are other places that present brilliant seaside views bathed in an explosion of colors.
There is no reason for Gangwon-based vacationers to disappoint either.
Gangneung on the east coast will entertain visitors with a lantern festival that kicks off Saturday and runs through Sept. 18.
After an opening parade arriving at Gyeongpo Lake Park at 6 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 9,000 lanterns will light up Gangneung, according to the city government.
The Gyeongpo Lantern Festival will entertain visitors with various hands-on activities, including a calligraphy program, street performances and more.
Visitors and locals can take part in a “ganggangsullae,” or Korea’s traditional circle dance performed on Chuseok, as well.
The lanterns are lit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
