[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s Jeonghan to enlist late this month

Most Popular
-
1
Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances
-
2
Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record
-
3
US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs
-
4
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
-
5
BTS' Suga summarily indicted over DUI offense
-
6
Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1
-
7
Foreign investors dump Seoul shares
-
8
[Graphic News] Fruit leads as top Chuseok gift choice
-
9
Yoon touts S. Korea as cybersecurity drill hub
-
10
Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges
[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s Jeonghan to enlist late this monthBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 16:47
Jeonghan of Seventeen will begin serving his mandatory military duty on Sept. 26, his agency Pledis Entertainment announced Thursday.
He will be the first member of the 13-piece act to enlist. He will serve as an alternative social agent, as he had ankle surgery about nine months ago. He, at 29, is one of the three oldest members along with S.Coups and Joshua, but S.Coups was exempted from the duty after knee surgery and Joshua is a US citizen.
As previously notified, he will be absent from promoting the band's 12th EP which will roll out next month. Fans will be able to see him in the music video for the main track, though, as it was filmed in advance. The idol will also miss out on Seventeen's international tour “Right Here” which will kick off in Seoul on Oct. 12-13.
Meanwhile, the bandmates, including Jeonghan, left for Beijing on Wednesday for a fan sign event.
BTS’ Jin, V hits milestones on Spotify with solo songs
Jin of BTS logged 500 million plays on Spotify for his Coldplay collaboration “The Astronaut” as of Tuesday.
It is the first solo song from him to achieve the feat. The single, his first solo endeavor, was dropped in October 2022 before he enlisted and garnered 100 million streams on the platform in 72 days, a record for a K-pop male soloist at the time. It has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 107 regions so far and claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart.
V also reached a milestone on Spotify with “Love Me Again,” a prerelease from his solo album “Layover.” The song is the first B-side track from a K-pop act to hit the mark. The R&B tune charted at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 102 regions and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96.
SHINee’s Key to unveil all-new songs at concert
Key of SHINee will perform all songs from his upcoming third solo EP on stage at his encore concert, his label SM Entertainment said Thursday.
He is set to host a two-date concert in Seoul this weekend and will let the audience be the first to watch him perform all six songs from his EP “Pleasure Shop,” due out on Sept. 23.
Regardless of it being an “encore” gig that wraps up his first solo Asia tour, the concert will feature a new set list not only to include the new songs but also to feature a live band.
The new EP will also include an English-language song “Novacaine,” an uptempo pop tune mainly based on drum and bass.
Super Junior’s D&E to return with 6th EP
Super Junior subunit D&E will bring out its sixth EP “Inevitable” on Sept. 25, agency Ode Entertainment said Thursday.
The duo of Donghae and Eunhyuk will return about six months after the previous EP “Six Zero Six,” whose main track debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 11 regions.
The pair dropped the single "Promise" in China last month and the digital single “Like That” in Japan in April, before launching a tour in Japan. The tour was held in eight cities for 15 shows.
In the meantime, the band is in the middle of its Asia tour “Super Show Spinoff: Halftime.” The tour began in Seoul in June and the eight members performed in six cities across Asia for 10 concerts. They are set to visit Jakarta on Saturday.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'
-
Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon
-
Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage