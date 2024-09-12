[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s Jeonghan to enlist late this month

(Credit: Noblesse Man) (Credit: Noblesse Man)

Jeonghan of Seventeen will begin serving his mandatory military duty on Sept. 26, his agency Pledis Entertainment announced Thursday. He will be the first member of the 13-piece act to enlist. He will serve as an alternative social agent, as he had ankle surgery about nine months ago. He, at 29, is one of the three oldest members along with S.Coups and Joshua, but S.Coups was exempted from the duty after knee surgery and Joshua is a US citizen. As previously notified, he will be absent from promoting the band's 12th EP which will roll out next month. Fans will be able to see him in the music video for the main track, though, as it was filmed in advance. The idol will also miss out on Seventeen's international tour “Right Here” which will kick off in Seoul on Oct. 12-13. Meanwhile, the bandmates, including Jeonghan, left for Beijing on Wednesday for a fan sign event. BTS’ Jin, V hits milestones on Spotify with solo songs

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jin of BTS logged 500 million plays on Spotify for his Coldplay collaboration “The Astronaut” as of Tuesday. It is the first solo song from him to achieve the feat. The single, his first solo endeavor, was dropped in October 2022 before he enlisted and garnered 100 million streams on the platform in 72 days, a record for a K-pop male soloist at the time. It has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 107 regions so far and claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart.

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

V also reached a milestone on Spotify with “Love Me Again,” a prerelease from his solo album “Layover.” The song is the first B-side track from a K-pop act to hit the mark. The R&B tune charted at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 102 regions and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96. SHINee’s Key to unveil all-new songs at concert

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of SHINee will perform all songs from his upcoming third solo EP on stage at his encore concert, his label SM Entertainment said Thursday. He is set to host a two-date concert in Seoul this weekend and will let the audience be the first to watch him perform all six songs from his EP “Pleasure Shop,” due out on Sept. 23. Regardless of it being an “encore” gig that wraps up his first solo Asia tour, the concert will feature a new set list not only to include the new songs but also to feature a live band. The new EP will also include an English-language song “Novacaine,” an uptempo pop tune mainly based on drum and bass. Super Junior’s D&E to return with 6th EP

(Credit: Ode Entertainment)