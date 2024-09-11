[Today’s K-pop] BTS one of ‘greatest pop stars in 21st century’: Billboard

(Credit: Billboard/Big Hit Music) (Credit: Billboard/Big Hit Music)

BTS was named as one of the “greatest pop stars of the 21st century” by Billboard magazine. In an article published on Tuesday in the US, the band ranked No. 19 on the list of 25. It described the superband as “the septet that took K-pop to new global heights, and set the standard for high-level hitmaking and fan devotion,” and looked back at how it “crashed through every door of what it takes to be a successful pop act and expanded that with a scope never quite seen before.” As a band, it has notched the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 and Hot 100 six times each and cinched five Grammy nominations. Individual accomplishments were also mentioned, including Jimin and Jungkook each topping the Billboard Hot 100 with solo songs. Meanwhile, Jimin’s solo song, “Who,” not only extended its stay on the main songs chart to a seventh week but also rose 10 places up to No. 28. EXO Baekhyun’s solo EP becomes another million-seller

The fourth solo EP from Baekhyun of EXO sold over 1 million copies as of Tuesday, said agency INB100 Wednesday citing a local tally. EP “Hello, World” achieved the feat in five days and became his third consecutive million-seller as a solo singer. The six-track mini album sold more than 890,000 units on its day of release and topped iTunes' Top Albums Chart in 33 regions. Main track “Pineapple Slice” was No. 1 on its Top Songs Chart in 24. The album “could be one that declares that I am still alive,” he said in an interview with Elle Korea, adding that the instant he heard “Pineapple Slice,” he had the confidence to put the album together. The veteran idol is hosting a pop-up store in Seoul celebrating the release of the album until Friday. Taeyang to livestream Tokyo concert

Taeyang decided to broadcast his upcoming live show in Tokyo real time through Beyond Live, an online platform, across the world, said agency The Black Label Wednesday. The artist kicked off solo tour “The Light Year” on Aug. 31 with a two-date concert in Seoul. It was his first standalone concert as a solo musician in seven years and G Dragon and Daesung joined him onstage, performing as a trio for the first time to the surprise of the audience. “This concert meant so much to me and made me so happy,” he wrote on social media afterwards. He will set out to tour Japan late this month, going live in Osaka Sept. 26-27 and Tokyo on Sept. 30. The Tokyo concert will be his first solo gig to be livestreamed. The tour will continue in more cities in Asia, including Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei. Unis to host 1st fan meeting in Japan

