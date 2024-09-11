1,200 hospitals, 1,300 pharmacies to operate in Seoul during Chuseok

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (center) discusses emergency medical service plans for the Chuseok holiday during a meeting with leaders of six health care organizations at Seoul City Hall on Wednesday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Amid concerns over medical staff shortages, the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday released a comprehensive plan to ensure emergency medical services remain fully operational during Chuseok holiday next week.

During the holiday period from Sept. 14-18, an average of 1,184 clinics and 1,306 pharmacies will be operational each day in Seoul. The locations and medical services of these clinics have been carefully planned to ensure that they do not overlap across different areas of the city, according to the city.

Across the city, emergency medical services will be provided at a total of 69 medical institutions, including large regional health organizations like Seoul National University Hospital and smaller ones including community hospitals.

Special measures will also be in place for pediatric care. Eight "Safe Hospitals for Children" and three specialized pediatric emergency centers will remain operational around the clock. Additionally, 13 "Moonlight Pediatric Hospitals" across the city will be available for outpatient services for minor pediatric conditions, according to its plan.

Announcing the plan, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon emphasized the importance of maximizing the availability of clinics and pharmacies to handle non-urgent cases, thereby keeping emergency rooms accessible for critical situations.

"Emergency rooms should be reserved for truly urgent cases. If we all cooperate a little, we can overcome this challenging period. The city will work closely with the six health care organizations to monitor the situation on the ground and ensure that citizens can access medical facilities without inconvenience," he said.

Oh praised the health care professionals for their dedication, acknowledging their hard work over recent months due to the increased burden from staff shortages, and pledged continued support to ease their burdens. The city will inject 71 billion won ($52.82 million) to ensure the functionality of emergency rooms and intensive care units during the Chuseok period.

All 25 district health centers in Seoul will provide regular services on the day of Chuseok, Sept. 17. Additionally, during the four days surrounding Chuseok, medical teams at these centers will operate at half capacity.

Among Seoul’s public hospitals, Seoul Medical Center, Seoul Boramae Hospital, Dongbu Hospital, and Seonam Hospital will keep their emergency rooms open around the clock. On Chuseok day, Seoul Medical Center and the Bukbu, Dongbu, Seobu, and Seonam Hospitals will remain operational, while other hospitals will offer outpatient services in departments such as internal medicine and family medicine from Sept. 16 to 18.

Residents can purchase essential over-the-counter medicines such as digestive aids, fever reducers, cold medicines, and medicated patches at 7,310 designated outlets, including convenience stores.

Detailed information about operating clinics and pharmacies can be accessed via the Seoul Metropolitan Government's dedicated website, the "2024 Chuseok Holiday Information" portal.

It is also available on the websites of the 25 district offices and the E-GEN emergency medical portal. Additionally, citizens can call the Dasan Call Center at 120 or the Emergency Operations Center at 119. The information is also accessible through the mobile app E-GEN.