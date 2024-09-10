Cho Seong-jin, Lim Yunchan to play with world-renowned orchestras this winter in Korea

Before the year's end, world-renowned orchestras will come to South Korea and collaborate with two of the country’s most sought-after pianists: Cho Seong-jin and Lim Yunchan.

Cho will take the stage with the Vienna Philharmonic from Austria in October and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from Germany in November.

The Vienna Philharmonic is to visit the country for a fourth consecutive year, this time under the baton of Andris Nelsons. The orchestra will hold concerts at the Seoul Arts Center on Oct. 23 and 25 and at Lotte Concert Hall on Oct. 26.

Nelsons made his first appearance in Korea last year, leading the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra in a collaboration with Cho. Cho first performed with the Vienna Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2022. This will be their second collaboration.

On Oct. 25 and 26, the Vienna Philharmonic will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with Cho in the first half, followed by Richard Strauss’ tone poem,, “A Hero’s Life,” in the second half. Before that, on Oct. 23, they will collaborate with Japanese violinist Midori on Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.