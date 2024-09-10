[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim cracks Billboard’s Hot 100

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim’s newly released song “Crazy” ranked No. 76 on Billboard’s Hot 100, said agency Source Music Tuesday citing the publication. This is the second time the group made the main songs chart, after “Easy” which entered it at No. 99 in March. Le Sserafim is one of only two K-pop girl groups to make the chart this year -- along with Illit. “Crazy” is the lead single from the group's fourth EP of the same title, which debuted at No. 7 on Billboard 200 after topping Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. The single hit UK’s Official singles Chart Top 100 at No. 83, a first for the quintet. Meanwhile, the members flew to New York Sunday to join the lineup for 2024 MTV Video Music Awards’ Pre-Show slated for Wednesday in the US. Riize sweeps charts in Japan with debut single

Riize topped singles charts in Japan with its debut single “Lucky,” according to label SM Entertainment Tuesday. Dropped last week, “Lucky” claimed the top spot on Oricon’s Weekly Single Ranking after staying atop its Daily Single Ranking for five days in a row. It was also No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s weekly Top Single Sales chart. The Japan single consists of three tracks -- the titular track and B-side tracks “Be My Next” and “Same Key.” The latter was also used as an original soundtrack for Japanese drama “Makeup with Mud.” Late last month, the rookie boy band wrapped up its fan concert tour in Japan in Aichi. The sold-out tour took the six members to nine cities for 15 live shows and they unveiled the three songs from the single in advance to the audience. Boynextdoor sells 610,000 copies of 3rd EP in 1 day

The third mini album from Boynextdoor sold almost 610,000 copies on the day of its release, according to a local tally Tuesday. EP “19.99” came out Monday and logged a career-high for the boy band with all featured songs, except for the English-language version of focus track “Title Guy,” making Melon's Top 100. The EP received over 810,000 pre-orders. The first-day sales surpassed the first-week sales record of the band's previous EP “How?” which logged 530,000. The second EP entered Billboard 200 at No. 93. The bandmates -- Jaehyun, Taesan and Woonhak in particular -- participated in writing five songs, candidly sharing their thoughts and the concerns of youth on the verge of turning 20 as the album title suggests. NCT’s Doyoung to host encore concert in Seoul

