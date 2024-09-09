Home

[Korea Quiz] Chuseok

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 14, 2024 - 16:05

Chuseok, one of Korea’s two main traditional holidays, is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month on the lunar calendar. This year, it falls on Sept. 17, with the day before and the day after also designated as official public holidays.

Chuseok is also known by other names, including “Hangawi (한가위).” A native Korean term, “Hangawi” combines two words: "han" (한), meaning “big,” and "gawi" (가위), meaning “middle or center.” It reflects the idea of Chuseok being the "big middle" of the month and of autumn.

The idiom “더도 말고 덜도 말고 한가위만 같아라,” which essentially means, “May every day be as bountiful as Chuseok,” expresses a wish for the abundance and happiness of Chuseok to last longer, throughout the year.

Songpyeon, the most iconic Chuseok food, is traditionally crescent-shaped, not full moon-shaped. During Chuseok, Koreans gather with family and relatives to make and eat songpyeon rice cakes, and many prepare a table of food offerings to honor their ancestors, while wishing for a bountiful autumn harvest under the full moon.

The other main traditional holiday in Korea is Seollal, the Lunar New Year.

Answer: (a)

