[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim hits Billboard 200 at No. 7 with EP No. 4

Le Sserafim entered Billboard 200 at No. 7 with fourth EP “Crazy,” according to the publication’s chart preview. It is the group’s third consecutive album to claim a top 10 place on the main albums chart, following first LP “Unforgiven” and third EP “Easy.” The titular track from the latest mini album generated 3.36 million streams on Spotify, ranking No. 83 on the platform’s Weekly Top Songs US chart, raising expectations for it to debut on Billboard’s Hot 100. The single made UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 83, becoming its first entry on the chart. On Monday, Le Sserafim dropped a remix of “Crazy,” collaborating with Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta. Meanwhile, the five members will perform at the preshow for 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Wednesday in the US. Mamamoo’s Hwasa to return as solo singer

Hwasa of Mamamoo announced Monday that she will be making a come back with a solo album on Sept. 19 via agency P Nation. In a short-form visual titled “Guess What,” the songstress, wrapped up in a white dress, unfolds a newspaper to reveal the news. She has been hinting at her solo return writing that she will be focusing on preparing after her guest appearance at the summer concert of Psy, the head of her agency. The singer dropped digital single “I Love My Body” in September last year, her first solo song in about two years. The song topped iTunes Top Songs chart in eight regions and entered its World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 8, a first for her. Twice’s Tzuyu tops iTunes chart in 11 regions as solo act

Tzuyu of Twice landed atop iTunes Top Albums chart in 11 regions with her first solo EP, said label JYP Entertainment. She brought out EP “aboutTZU” last week and the mini album sold over 220,000 copies on the day of release, after receiving over 460,000 pre-orders. On Monday, she uploaded a picture of herself draped in a white dress thanking fans for the first successful week of promoting the album adding “Run run away.” It is a nod to the title of main track “Run Away,” a dance tune that fronts the six-track album that also including “Heartbreak In Heaven,” a collaboration with BTOB’s Pniel and “Fly,” for which she wrote the lyrics for the first time on her own. The youngest member of the nine-member group is the third member to put out a solo album, after Nayeon and Jihyo. Ateez releases 10th EP live version

