HD Hyundai to showcase uncrewed vessel at REAIM conference

HD Hyundai said Monday that it is participating in the REAIM Summit, a global military conference, held at the Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul, this week.

REAIM Summit 2024 is an international multilateral event where 90 countries are presenting their uncrewed vessel technologies and discussing responsible military use of artificial intelligence.

HD Hyundai will showcase a model of Tenebris, an uncrewed surface vehicle co-developed with US-based big data analytics firm Palantir Technologies. The company will also utilize virtual reality technology to demonstrate a future battlefield command system centered around Tenebris.

HD Hyundai aims to complete the development of Tenebris by 2026. The USV, weighing 14 metric tons and measuring 17 meters in length, features a high-performance hull and advanced AI. The vehicle will integrate HD’s autonomous navigation and vessel management system with Palantir’s AI-driven mission autonomy technology.

For two days, Korea’s leading defense companies, including HD Hyundai, Korea Aerospace Industries and the Agency for Defense Development, are to run three main display booths, showcasing uncrewed maritime, aerial and ground systems, respectively.

“We appreciate the opportunity to introduce our future uncrewed ship technology to senior officials in foreign affairs and defense sectors from all over the world. We will continue to advance our leading technology to develop uncrewed ships,” said an HD Hyundai official.

In May, HD Hyundai received positive feedback from security and military decision-makers of key nations at the AI Expo in Washington.