Family of late K-pop star Jonghyun launches counseling program for young artists

The family of the late SHINee member Jonghyun has launched a psychological counseling project aimed at supporting young artists through the foundation established in his memory.

On Saturday, the Shiny Foundation introduced its latest initiative, Youth Meetup, to promote the mental well-being of young artists. The announcement was made via the foundation’s official social media accounts.

In a video accompanying the launch, Jonghyun’s older sister Kim So-dam, who also serves as a director of the foundation, addressed the public for the first time.

“This is my first formal greeting in front of the camera. I felt as though I had been hiding and couldn’t come forward, but now I feel ready to speak publicly,” Kim said.

Kim further explained the motivation behind the new project, adding, “I know there are struggles many of you have wanted to share but felt you couldn’t. There’s a way to overcome these challenges, and you don’t have to face them alone. I hope we can come together to break free from those difficult moments.”

The Youth Meetup program is open to artists aged 20 to 39 working in fields such as music, dance, acting, visual arts, media and literature. The goal is to prevent psychological burnout and offer a safe space where artists can share their concerns with peers and professional counselors.

Jonghyun took his own life in December 2017 at the age of 27. In his honor, his family established the Shiny Foundation the following year. Funded by royalties from Jonghyun’s music, the foundation is dedicated to supporting the growth and well-being of young artists, offering financial aid and emergency assistance to help them continue their creative pursuits.