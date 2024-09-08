NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days

Balloons launched by North Korea floats above Kaepung-gun of North Hwanghae Province in North Korea, as observed from the Odusan Unification Observation Deck in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on Sept. 5. (Yonhap)

North Korea sent more than 1,000 trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea for the fifth consecutive day, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday, warning the public to watch out for falling debris and to avoid direct contact with any balloons they might find.

The JCS said that North Korea resumed its balloon launches at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, just hours after it sent around 200 trash-filled balloons toward South Korea late Saturday.

“Around 50 trash balloons were confirmed to have landed in Seoul and the northern region of Gyeonggi Province,” the JCS added. “Containing mostly scrap paper, pieces of plastic and plastic bottles, no hazardous materials have been found.”

The JCS also advised the public to report sightings to the nearest military unit or police, if found.

“Considering the safety of our people as the top priority, the military will resolutely and calmly respond in accordance with the manual,” said the JCS.

According to the JCS, North Korea has launched at least 1,100 trash balloons over the past five days.

Since May 28, North Korea launched thousands of balloons carrying trash as countermeasures against the anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea. In response to the balloon launches, South Korea’s military has been blasting anti-North Korean propaganda broadcasts daily through its loudspeakers on the border since July 21.

While North Korea stopped launching trash balloons into South Korea for nearly a month after Aug. 10, it resumed launching the trash-carrying balloons from the night of Sept. 4. Local media cited speculations that the pause in North Korea’s balloon launches may be due to a shortage of materials needed for the balloons, caused in part by large-scale flood recovery efforts.

The trash balloons sent by North Korea on Sunday morning marked the 17th round of balloon launches since its first round of launches in late May.