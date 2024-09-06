Farewell summit: Yoon, Kishida pledge to keep momentum in revitalizing ties

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) poses with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the vital importance of sustaining the momentum in bilateral cooperation and exchanges -- an effort driven by their leader-to-leader diplomacy -- during Kishida's farewell visit to Seoul on Friday.

Seoul and Tokyo signed a formal agreement to strengthen cooperation in protecting their nationals abroad and pledged to boost people-to-people exchanges by streamlining immigration procedures ahead of next year’s 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic relations.

During the talks, Yoon praised Kishida's visit to Seoul before the end of his term, saying it "clearly demonstrates his strong commitment to advancing Korea-Japan relations."

Yoon emphasized that the "improvement in Korea-Japan relations has become a crucial foundation for structuring and deepening trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan," as demonstrated by the Camp David Summit, the first standalone trilateral summit held in August 2023.

"To further enhance cooperation between Korea and Japan, as well as between Korea, the US and Japan, it is essential to maintain the positive momentum that Prime Minister Kishida and I have cultivated in our bilateral relationship," Yoon said.

"Challenges persist in Korea-Japan relations, but I hope both sides will continue to work together with a forward-looking attitude so that we can keep moving toward a brighter future," Yoon added.

Kishida echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need for a future-oriented approach in bilateral relations, while acknowledging the challenges posed by historical disputes and unresolved issues.

"While historical and ongoing issues persist between Japan and Korea, it is vital to build on the efforts of those who came before us, who navigated past challenges, and to move forward in cooperation with Korea toward a brighter future."

Kishida clarified, "I stated in Seoul that I personally felt deeply saddened that so many people endured such difficult and painful experiences under harsh conditions at the time," referring to his remarks during a joint press conference with Yoon following their summit in May last year.

"I have also made it clear that I fully uphold the positions of previous Cabinets regarding historical awareness, including the 1998 Joint Declaration between Japan and Korea," Kishida reiterated.