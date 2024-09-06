[Today’s K-pop] TXT’s Yeonjun to drop 1st solo album: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Yeonjoon of Tomorrow X Together will bring out a solo album by the end of the month, according to a local media report Friday. The main dancer of the five-member act has established himself as one of most noteworthy performers among K-pop idols, not only as a member of the band, but also through a series of dance challenge videos. He also participated on the original soundtrack for TV drama “Cinderella at 2 AM,” which began airing last month, a first for him. Meanwhile, TXT is in the middle of its third international tour ,“Act : Promise,” which began in Seoul in May. Having toured the US and Japan, the group takes to the stage in Singapore on Saturday. 2NE1 announces Asia tour plan

On Friday, 2NE1 confirmed that the girl group will tour Asia, announcing two destinations – Manila and Jakarta – via label YG Entertainment. The group will hold concerts in the Filipino and Indonesian capitals on Nov. 16 and 23, respectively, before visiting four more destinations in the region to be announced later. The quartet made news by reuniting after over eight years to hit the stage in Seoul in time for the 15th anniversary of the group's debut. Its concerts in Seoul, “Welcome Back,” are slated for Oct. 4-6, adding a date after tickets sold out instantly. From late November, the foursome goes to Kobe and Tokyo in Japan, for three more shows in each. “The process of putting something together with the members who I thought would never be back together is so dear to me,” CL said in a recent interview with a local magazine. “We have really become a family … sisters through our own will.” BTS surpasses 1.3b views for ‘Idol’ music video

BTS logged 1.3 billion views on YouTube with the music video for “Idol” as of Wednesday, according to label Big Hit Music. It is the band’s fifth music video to achieve the feat, following those for “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey),” “DNA” and “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).” The music video was unveiled in August 2018 and was named music video of the year at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards. “Idol” was the feature track from “Love Yourself: Answer,” a compilation album that wrapped up its “Love Yourself” series. The single claimed the No. 11 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 21 on UK’s Official Singles Top 100. The album spent a record 98 weeks on the Billboard 200, including a 31-week streak, after debuting atop the main albums chart, which marked a second time for the septet. Kim Jaejoong, Kim Junsu team up for 20th anniversary concert

