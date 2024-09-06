34 students grab prizes at 53rd Korea Herald English Speech Contest

Winners and attendees of the 53rd Korea Herald English Speech Contest post for a picture at the Australian Embassy in the Republic of Korea in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Friday. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

The award ceremony for the 53rd Korea Herald English Speech Contest was held on Thursday at the Australian Embassy in Seoul on Friday.

This year's contest, themed "My dream, Earth and the 10th Anniversary of the Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement," focused on the environment and economy.

A total of 34 winners were recognized for their outstanding speeches.

In attendance were Australian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Jeff Robinson, Deputy Head of Mission Martin Walker, Herald Corp. CEO and publisher Choi Jin-young and The Korea Herald's managing editor, Lee Joo-hee, among others.

"When I hear you speak with such energy and enthusiasm, I'm excited by the possibilities of tomorrow. ... I believe we have the next generation of Korean leaders right here," Robinson said as he addressed the winners, noting that he was impressed to hear their thoughts on how to tackle climate change and bilateral agreements between the two countries.

"By entering this competition, you have shown initiative, courage and enthusiasm, which are important leadership qualities. Sooner than you realize, you may be responsible for shaping Korea's future, and I hope to see you playing a role in strengthening the Australia-Korea partnership over the decades," Robinson added.

Among the winners, Seo Yeon-woo took the grand prize in the kindergarten group, and Oh Na-yoon and Koo Do-yoon won first place in the domestic elementary school group. Jang Joon-young and Kim Yoo-ju took first place in the international elementary school group.

The event also recognized Gate Academy, MJ English and the Chungdam English Institute Gwangan Branch for their roles in turning out high-performing students.