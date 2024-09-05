[Today’s K-pop] NCT Taeyong’s solo concert film to premiere

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] NCT Taeyong’s solo concert film to premiereBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 18:05
NCT Taeyong's first solo concert will be made into a movie and will come to cinemas Sept. 25, according to distributor CJ4D Plex on Thursday.
“Taeyong: TY Track in Cinema” will not only let the audience relive the live show but also get a glimpse of Taeyeong's preparation for the stage along with candid commentaries.
He hosted his first solo concert “TY Track” in Seoul in late February and put on “Tap,” the titular track from his second solo EP, ahead of the full release slated for the following day. Six-track EP “Tap” topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 33 regions as did the lead single on the Top Songs chart in 16.
Since April, he has been serving mandatory military duty in the Navy’s marching band as the first member of NCT to enlist.
Meanwhile, the film will hit the theaters abroad on Oct. 16.
BTS’ Jimin to host exhibit
An exhibit chronicling the solo career of BTS' Jimin will be held in central Seoul from Oct. 11 to Nov. 3, according to label Big Hit Music on Thursday.
Divided into two main parts, each devoted to his first and second solo EPs “Face” and “Muse,” the exhibit helps visitors navigate the feelings and thoughts of the artist while compiling the albums.
Fans can experience media installations using ripple effects, contorted mirrors and recreated sets for music videos as well as behind-the-scenes content and a handwritten letter from the performer.
His second EP “Muse” extended its on the Billboard 200 for a sixth week, ranking No. 80 on the main albums chart dated Sept. 7 while his lead single “Who” ranked No. 38 on the Hot 100. The album debuted at No. 2 and the single peaked at 12.
EXO’s Baekhyun floats teaser for solo EP
Baekhyun of EXO uploaded a video clip Thursday to give fans a taste of his fourth solo album which is slated to be rolled out Friday.
In the teaser, Baekhyun artfully mixed visuals with parts of six tracks from the EP “Hello, World." He also unveiled the second teaser trailer for the music video for the main track “Pineapple Slice” which was shot in Barcelona, Spain.
The R&B tune will signal his return as a solo act, about 3 1/2 years after his previous EP “Bambi.” The third EP sold over a million copies as did the second mini album “Delight.” He is the second K-pop singer to have million-selling albums as a soloist and as a member of a band, only after Seo Taiji.
Xdinary Heroes collabs with Yoon Dohyun
Xdinary Heroes joined hands with rocker Yoon Dohyun for its upcoming digital single due out on Sept. 9, label JYP Entertainment said Thursday.
The single album “Open beta v6.4” will consist of two tracks. The main track “iNSTEAD!” will feature Yoon whose namesake band celebrates its 29th debut anniversary this year.
The collaboration will be Xdinary Heroes’s fifth installment in its “2024 Xperiment Project” which began in April with the concert “Closed ♭eta v6.0” and its first studio album “Troubleshooting.” The band will hold concerts in Seoul from Friday to Sunday before the release of the two-track single as it has for the previous three singles. A second LP is expected to come out by the end of this year.
