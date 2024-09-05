[Today’s K-pop] NCT Taeyong’s solo concert film to premiere

NCT Taeyong's first solo concert will be made into a movie and will come to cinemas Sept. 25, according to distributor CJ4D Plex on Thursday.

“Taeyong: TY Track in Cinema” will not only let the audience relive the live show but also get a glimpse of Taeyeong's preparation for the stage along with candid commentaries.

He hosted his first solo concert “TY Track” in Seoul in late February and put on “Tap,” the titular track from his second solo EP, ahead of the full release slated for the following day. Six-track EP “Tap” topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 33 regions as did the lead single on the Top Songs chart in 16.

Since April, he has been serving mandatory military duty in the Navy’s marching band as the first member of NCT to enlist.

Meanwhile, the film will hit the theaters abroad on Oct. 16.

BTS’ Jimin to host exhibit