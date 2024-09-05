Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    What's really going on in ERs?

    What's really going on in ERs?
  2. 2

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion
  3. 3

    Inflation falls to 2% target

    Inflation falls to 2% target
  4. 4

    Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares

    Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares
  5. 5

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment
  1. 6

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns

    [KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns
  3. 8

    Stigma, criticism follows deepfake victims

    Stigma, criticism follows deepfake victims
  4. 9

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?
  5. 10

    Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand vow to elevate ties

    Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand vow to elevate ties
소아쌤

South Korean parties discuss limiting noncitizen voting ahead of municipal election

By Kim Arin

Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 15:00

    • Link copied

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party of Korea chair, (left) and Han Dong-hoon, the People Power Party chair, speak to one another as they walk down the stairs of the National Assembly main building on Sunday. (Yonhap) Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party of Korea chair, (left) and Han Dong-hoon, the People Power Party chair, speak to one another as they walk down the stairs of the National Assembly main building on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The two main parties of South Korea are looking to enact tougher requirements for foreign permanent residents to vote in local elections, following a meeting of their two leaders on Sunday.

At the weekend meeting, People Power Party’s Han Dong-hoon and Democratic Party of Korea’s Rep. Lee Jae-myung discussed raising the bar for permitting noncitizens with F5, or permanent residency, visa status to cast ballots for public offices, sources told The Korea Herald.

Following the meeting, the Democratic Party began an internal review of possible changes to the laws on public official elections and their implications at the suggestion of the People Power Party, according to sources.

South Korea grants noncitizens aged 18 and older the right to vote in local elections if they have been an F5 permanent legal resident here for over three years.

Under a related bill posted by People Power Party Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, noncitizens would need to have acquired legal resident status in the country for at least five years -- instead of the current three -- to be able to vote.

Noncitizens who meet these requirements would still be unable to vote here if they are from a country where South Korean citizens are denied the right to vote, according to the bill.

“It is not in line with the principle of reciprocity to let noncitizens vote when the countries they come from do not give our citizens the right to vote,” Kim, the bill’s main author, said.

Han, the People Power Party leader, said in remarks Sunday that South Korea should place stricter limits on noncitizen voting. “I would like to suggest revisiting our voting systems for noncitizens, which are too lax, ahead of the municipal election two years from now,” he said.

More from Headlines