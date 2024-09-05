Fans call for zero-waste K-pop industry

Kpop4Planet climate activists urge local entertainment companies to take stronger action to protect the environment in front of Hybe's headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald)

Kpop4Planet (K4P), a climate activist group founded by K-pop fans advocating for a more sustainable K-pop industry, held a protest titled "Plastic Album Sins" in front of Hybe’s headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, urging the industry to take stronger environmental protection measures.

During the protest, K4P cited an August survey that gathered input from over 12,000 K-pop fans here and overseas. According to the survey, 42.8 percent of respondents identified marketing strategies that increase fans' chances of attending a fan sign event based on the number of albums purchased as Hybe’s "worst business practice."

K4P demanded an immediate end to these marketing tactics, which encourage excessive album purchases and contribute to environmental pollution. The group then performed a symbolic scene where a puppet, bound in strings, cut itself free, representing liberation from such harmful practices.

Entertainment companies including Hybe have employed various tactics to boost album sales, such as releasing multiple versions of albums with minor design changes and including random photo cards to entice fans into buying numerous copies in pursuit of their desired cards. Another criticized practice of fan signing events, where the more albums a fan purchases, the higher that person's chances get of being admitted to a fan sign event. These tactics have long been criticized by K-pop fans both in Korea and abroad.

"I bought over 100 copies of the same album just for a chance to meet my favorite artist at a fan sign event, and now they’re piled up in boxes at my home," said a 23-year-old K-pop fan surnamed Kim on Wednesday.