[Exclusive] Old Korean Legation building designation as US historic place to be decided Sept. 9

The decision on whether to designate the Old Korean Legation building in Washington, DC a US historic place worthy of preservation will be made on Sept. 9, and it would be “very uncommon” to see the US National Park Service reject the proposed designation, sources confirmed to The Korea Herald.

“Action will be taken on this nomination on Sept. 9,” a National Park Service official with direct knowledge of the matter said, referring to the application filed by the DC Historic Preservation Office seeking to recognize the 19th-century building officially on the National Register of Historic Places, the US government list of buildings, sites and structures known for their historic or artistic value.

The DC Historic Preservation Office in March received a request for the designation from the Korea Heritage Service. The DC Preservation Review Board, which advises the mayor of the District of Columbia on preservation matters, then decided on a recommendation in favor of the designation.

The Old Korean Legation building was home to Korea’s first permanent diplomatic mission to the US and is tied to Korea’s efforts toward the establishment of a modern state in the late 19th century and the country's efforts to gain independence from Japanese colonial rule in the 20th century, according to the HPO.

An HPO official familiar with the ongoing process said “it is very uncommon” for the NPS to reject a nomination.

“This is largely due to the fact that all nominations have already been heavily vetted by HPO staff and HPRB before submitting the nomination,” the official said, adding no letters of opposition had been filed during the period of gathering public input that started in early August and lasted over a month.

A return, rather than a rejection, could happen, in which case the HPO would “follow up with additional documentation or revised information and then resubmit the application successfully," the official noted.

Established in 1877, the Old Korean Legation building served as the Korean Legation building from 1889-1905, the first-ever Korean overseas mission in a Western nation. The Korea Heritage Service turned the building into a museum in 2018, after a three-year restoration. The agency acquired the building in 2012.

Monday’s signing by the National Park Service would mark the first time that a Korean government-owned building receives an “individual listing” for its historical significance. The legation is currently listed in the US National Register as a "contributing building” in two historic districts: the Logan Circle Historic District and the Fourteen Street Historic District, all in DC.

The two recognitions were given in 1972 and 1994, respectively.

“The NPS is looking at the legation on its own merits as a historic piece and that’s why this nomination matters,” a Korea Heritage Service official said.

[단독] 대한제국공사관 美국립사적지 지정여부 9일 발표…”승인 거절 드물어”

미국 국립공원관리청(NPS)이 이번 달 9일(현지시간) 주미대한제국공사관의 미국 국립사적지(NRHP·National Register of Historic Places) 지정여부를 결정한다. 지난 달 의견 수렴 기간 동안 단 한 건의 반대의견이 없었고 워싱턴 DC 당국의 신청이 거절되거나 반려되는 일도 “매우 드문” 경우라 승인 가능성이 높게 점쳐진다.

5일 NPS 관계자는 본지에 “최종결정(action)은 9일로 예정돼 있다”며 “만약 승인된다면 이 날이 공식 ‘단독지정’일로 기록될 것”이라고 말했다. 주미공사관은 이미 국립사적지 일부로 등재돼 있는데 공사관이 워싱턴 DC 로건서클 역사지구(’72년 지정)와 14번가 역사지구(’94년 지정)의 ‘부속건물’이라서다. 9일 승인 결정은 ‘단독건물’로 그 역사적 가치를 인정한다는 뜻이다.

현재로서는 NPS가 승인을 거절할 가능성은 매우 낮다. 우리 정부가 제출한 신청서를 검토후 NPS에 자료를 넘긴 워싱턴 DC 시정부의 한 관계자는 “승인 거절은 매우 드물다(very uncommon)”며 “시정부의 역사보존사무국과 역사보존위원회 등에서 본안에 대한 검토를 철저히 하고 넘기기 때문”이라고 말했다. 이 관계자는 승인 ‘거절’보다는 ‘반려’가 일반적이고 이 때는 시정부가 내용을 보완해 곧바로 재신청을 한다고 덧붙였다.

국가유산청에 따르면 우리 정부는 지난 3월 워싱턴 DC 당국에 사적지 등재를 신청했고, 워싱턴 DC 역사보존위원회는 공사관이 미국 내 소수민족 구성원과 관련된 역사적 공간으로서 가치가 있고, 건물의 원형을 보존해 역사를 보여주는 전시 공간으로 재현한 점을 높이 사 시정부에 국립사적지로 추천할 것을 권고했다.

시정부는 NPS에 등재 신청을 하면서, 공사관이 한국이 미국에 설치한 첫 상시 외교 공관으로 한국의 근대국가 설립 노력과 관련돼 있어 의미가 크고, 건물 원형이 잘 보존됐으며 국가유산청이 2015년부터 3년간 진행한 대규모 복원 공사를 통해 공사관 운영 당시의 역사적 모습과 분위기를 되살렸다고 평가했다.

주미공사관은 우리나라 역사상 최초로 서양 국가에 설치한 외교공관으로 현재 위치에서 1889년 2월부터 일제의 을사늑약으로 외교권을 잃은 1905년까지 운영됐다. 1910년 9월 일본이 5달러에 강제 매입하고 같은 해 미국인에게 10달러에 매도했다. 2012년 국가유산청(당시 문화재청)이 350만 달러에 매입해 복원 공사를 하고 2018년 전시관으로 재개관했다.

최시영 기자(siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)