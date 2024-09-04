Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    What's really going on in ERs?

    What's really going on in ERs?
  2. 2

    Yoo Ah-in sentenced to one year in prison for drug abuse

    Yoo Ah-in sentenced to one year in prison for drug abuse
  3. 3

    Inflation falls to 2% target

    Inflation falls to 2% target
  4. 4

    Ripple CEO slams SEC chair to win back Korean investors

    Ripple CEO slams SEC chair to win back Korean investors
  5. 5

    Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day designated as temporary holiday

    Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day designated as temporary holiday
  1. 6

    [Herald Interview] Onew of SHINee steps outside comfort zone

    [Herald Interview] Onew of SHINee steps outside comfort zone
  2. 7

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion

    Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion
  3. 8

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment

    Mother of abuse victim thanks perpetrators, urges no punishment
  4. 9

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday

    Outgoing Japanese PM to visit Seoul on Friday
  5. 10

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?

    Is Ador moving to isolate Min Hee-jin?
소아쌤

N. Korea launches more trash balloons toward S. Korea

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 4, 2024 - 20:36

    • Link copied

This file photo, taken June 10, 2024, shows a trash-carrying balloon sent by North Korea in a rice paddy in Incheon, just west of Seoul. (Yonhap) This file photo, taken June 10, 2024, shows a trash-carrying balloon sent by North Korea in a rice paddy in Incheon, just west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

North Korea again launched balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea on Wednesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking a resumption of its trash-balloon campaign after a near monthlong halt.

The JCS said an unspecified number of balloons could travel to northern Gyeonggi Province, just north of Seoul, and advised the public not to touch fallen balloons and report them to the military or police.

Since late May, the North has launched thousands of balloons carrying trash in a tit-for-tat move against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea. Pyongyang last launched such balloons on Aug. 10.

In response to the North's campaign, South Korea's military began blasting anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts daily through loudspeakers on the border in July.

North Korea has bristled against the anti-Pyongyang leaflet and loudspeaker campaigns on fears that an influx of outside information could pose a threat to the Kim Jong-un regime.

More from Headlines