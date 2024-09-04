Home

[Today’s K-pop] Itzy to return next month including Lia: report

By Hwang You-mee

Published : Sept. 4, 2024 - 17:06

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Itzy will return in October as a full group, local media reported Wednesday.

Lia, as label JYP Entertainment told fans in July, will resume activities starting with the new album as her condition has improved significantly. She has been taking a break due to anxiety.

The group’s last album in Korea was its eighth EP “Born To Be” which came out in January. Its latest was “Algorhythm,” its third single in Japan, which came out in May.

Itzy wrapped up its second international tour named after the eighth EP last month. The tour began in Seoul in February and took the four members to 28 cities. In November, the group will host a fan meetup in Seoul as a full group.

Le Sserafim tops Oricon chart with 4th EP

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

The fourth EP from Le Sserafim claimed the top spot on Oricon’s daily album ranking, according to agency Source Music, citing the Japanese chart dated Monday.

The EP “Crazy” sold almost 70,000 copies on the day of release and topped the chart as the group's fourth consecutive album to do so, following the second EP “Antifragile,” first LP “Unforgiven” and third EP “Easy.” The album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 11 regions upon release.

The titular track from the mini album rose to No. 49 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global after receiving more than 2 million plays on the day of release, and the music video for the song garnered 10 million views on YouTube in 13 hours.

On Wednesday, the quintet announced a collaboration with British singer and songwriter PinkPantheress and put out a remix of the title track.

SHINee’s Onew tops iTunes chart in 26 regions, Taemin unveils music video

(Credit: Griffin Entertainment) (Credit: Griffin Entertainment)

Onew of SHINee landed atop the iTunes Top Albums chart in 26 regions with his third solo EP “Flow.” The new album also notched the No. 1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Albums chart.

The singer, in turn, uploaded to his YouTube channel a live performance of the main tack “beat drum," rearranged to best fit for a band. He will put on songs from the new EP at his solo fan concert “Hola!” which will be held in Seoul in October and in Japan the following month. From Oct. 5-15, a pop-up store will run to mark the release of the EP.

(Credit: Big Planet Made) (Credit: Big Planet Made)

Bandmate Taemin, meanwhile, uploaded the music video for “Horizon” on Wednesday. The upbeat dance tune fronted his fifth solo EP “Eternal” along with “Sexy In The Air.” The album came out last month, and the musician launched his first solo tour with a two-day concert in Korea last week.

Ateez drops Be:First collaboration single

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez released the single “Royal,” teaming up with Japanese boy band Be:First for the second time, agency KQ Entertainment said Wednesday.

Mixing English and Japanese, “Royal” sings how each person is “royal” or special. Mingi produced the single and co-wrote the lyrics along with Hongjoong.

The two teams first collaborated in July for the single “Hush-Hush,” which topped Oricon’s Weekly Digital Single ranking and Billboard Japan’s Hot 100.

Ateez held its first fan meeting in Japan last month in Tokyo and is set to drop its fourth single in Japan “Birthday” on Oct. 2. The eight-member act completed the US leg of its world tour “Towards the Light: Will to Power” last month, visiting 10 cities, and will resume the tour next year in Europe.

