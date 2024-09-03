[Herald Interview] Yerin returns as healing magician

Yerin is making a return as a soloist with vibrant energy.

For her third solo mini album, the singer has embraced the concept of a magician who heals people’s wounds and brings happiness.

Yerin shared her thoughts from the early stage of album planning. “Listening to the lyrics of the songs on this album, you'll notice that the tracks are arranged in a way that takes you on a journey — from a resolve to heal someone to the path toward happiness," said Yerin.

Upon receiving the name of the album, "Rewrite," Yerin thought about "conveying the idea of fixing and healing what's broken," Yerin recalled.

“While preparing for this album, I made an effort to strengthen myself. If this album is meant to provide healing and comfort, I believed that I needed to be someone who possesses solid, bright and positive energy,” added Yerin.

Yerin made her solo debut in 2022 with the album “Aria.” Now with her third solo album, she feels more experienced.

“When I recorded my first solo album, I attempted to record some parts about a thousand times. But no matter how many times I tried, there were days when it just didn’t work out. This time, I approached the recording process more flexibly, paying attention to my condition.”

Yerin shared that she discovered a new side of her voice while preparing for this album. “The fourth track, ‘Save Me,’ was particularly challenging. It required a style of singing that was more like speaking or conveying a message. But when I heard the finished song, I felt like I had uncovered a new aspect of my voice.”

Yerin, who debuted with girl group GFriend in 2015, celebrates 10 years since her debut next year. After the group's contract with Source Music ended in 2021, some members reformed as the group Viviz, while Yerin chose to pursue a solo career.

Although GFriend has not been on stage together for almost three years, Yerin said they have not officially disbanded, adding that they each continue to be a great source of strength for one another.

“While we don’t have any concrete plans right now, I believe we can reunite if the time and our hearts align. I don’t think of GFriend as disbanded. We’re all supporting each other in what we’re currently doing.”