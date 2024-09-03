[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin hits 100m views with ‘Super Tuna’ dance video

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

The performance video for “Supertuna,” a solo song from Jin of BTS, surpassed the 100 million milestone on YouTube as of Monday, according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. The artist uploaded the video in December 2021 to celebrate his birthday with his fans. Donning denim overalls and a T-shirt with a tuna he drew himself, he danced on a beach in Los Angeles. Inspired by his hobby, fishing, Jin’s self-written song “Supertuna” was officially released the following year and topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. The single reclaimed the top spot on the chart in June, as fans pushed it back up to celebrate him completing his military service. Meanwhile, he plans to put out a solo album by the end of this year. Enhypen to launch international tour

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen announced Monday that it will commence its third international tour next month via its agency Belift Lab. The band will kick off the tour “Walk the Line” with a two-day concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Oct. 5-6. The tour will resume in Japan the following month where it will visit three cities – Saitama, Fukuoka and Osaka – for six concerts until late January 2025. The tour will take Enhypen back to Japan barely over two months after it held encore concerts in the country to wrap up the previous tour “Fate,” which spanned 12 cities. The final "Fate" concert stop came just one day before the new tour announcement, and the seven members returned from Japan on Tuesday. Separately, an exhibit showcasing photographs of the band will run from Oct. 2-20 in Seoul. As the title “Unseen” suggests, it will allow fans a glimpse of the bandmates being themselves outside of spotlight. Kang Daniel to hold concert in October

(Credit: ARA) (Credit: ARA)

Kang Daniel will host a concert in Seoul on Oct. 12-13, announced agency ARA Tuesday. It will have been about 15 months since his first world tour, which lasted for a year. The two-date show is named “Act” after his upcoming fifth solo EP that will be released this month. The performer is returning after over a year of being mired in a lawsuit against his former management company that subsequently folded. He was named one of the “K Power 100” listed by Billboard magazine last week and appeared at the award ceremony which also launched the Korean affiliate of the American publication. In the meantime, Kang will emcee the dance competition show “Stage Fighter” which starts airing on Sept. 24. SHINee’s Onew drops 3rd EP, Key teases 3rd EP

(Credit: Griffin Entertainment) (Credit: Griffin Entertainment)

Onew of SHINee put out his third solo EP Tuesday while fellow member Key shared a promotion schedule for his upcoming mini-album. “This is the best result I can pull out,” said Onew of his EP “Flow,” which he believes fully expresses what he can at this point in his life. He not only co-authored lyrics for all six tracks but also participated in producing the album. “This album came out for the sake of concerts,” said the band's main vocalist, explaining that singing in front of a large audience gives him the biggest joy. Onew will forgo music chart show performances during this promotion cycle in favor of preparing live and festival performances for his fans.

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)