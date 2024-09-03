Azerbaijan’s green energy, connectivity vital: presidential envoy

Elchin Amirbayov, special envoy of the president of Azerbaijan, speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Yongsan, Seoul, Aug. 26. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Elchin Amirbayov, special envoy of the president of Azerbaijan, speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Yongsan, Seoul, Aug. 26. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Elchin Amirbayov, special envoy of the president of Azerbaijan, urged Korean companies to participate in Azerbaijan's green energy sector and connectivity projects in an interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 26. “Korean companies can take part in this green energy zone, which has great potential as it is expected to expand significantly in the near future,” Amirbayov said, pointing to the evolving geopolitical landscape and a growing need for sustainable energy globally. Korean companies could play a pivotal role in helping Azerbaijan transition from hydrocarbon and fossil fuels to green energy, he said, adding that the Central Asian country has created free trade zones and clusters in liberated territories for foreign direct investment. "Korea, with its expertise in green technologies, is well positioned to contribute,” according to Amirbayov. He highlighted the long-standing relationship between Korea and Azerbaijan, pointing out that the technology, environment and energy sectors account for more than 50 percent of Korea's foreign aid to Azerbaijan.

“We have proposed to Armenia that if they accept Azerbaijan’s peace agenda and effectively abandon their territorial claims to our territory, they could be integrated into these regional economic projects, provided they are sincere in their desire for peace,” he said, urging Korean companies not to wait, but to start investing in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects now in the liberated territories designated as green energy zones. “Many countries are already investing heavily in wind, solar and hydropower energy in these regions,” he noted. Discussing the strategic importance of the Zangezur corridor, Amirbayov said that the corridor, if restored, would enhance regional cooperation and connectivity, offering new opportunities for Korean infrastructure and technology firms. The Zangezur corridor would connect Azerbaijan with Turkey, Europe and Central Asia while improving routes to Russia and Iran. Experts say the corridor would also enhance east-west and north-south transport corridors.

According to Amirbayov, now is a crucial time for Korean companies, because three major routes from Asia to Europe are less viable. He said the traditional northern route through Russia is less viable now due to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The southern route, which passes through Iran, faces challenges due to sanctions and regional instability. "This leaves the middle corridor, passing through Azerbaijan, as the most sustainable, effective and cost-efficient route for trade and commerce," underlined Amirbayov, referring to a recent European Bank for Reconstruction and Development survey that identified the Transcaspian transportation route as the most viable. “We tested certain merchandise from China to Western Europe, and it took just 12 days," he said, recommending connectivity as another crucial area where Korea and Azerbaijan could collaborate. Amirbayov discussed the problem of landmine contamination in Azerbaijan, which affects 12 percent of the country’s territory, calling for greater international cooperation, including from Korea, to address this humanitarian issue. Since November 2020, 377 people there have become victims of landmines, with 69 losing their lives, according to Amirbayov. "Korea could do more to support demining efforts financially and through technology,” he said when asked what role Korea can play, hoping for greater people-to-people exchanges between Korea and Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, he also suggested that direct flights between Seoul and Baku would further strengthen ties. “My wish is that more Korean tourists discover our country and vice versa. Diplomatic relations are about bringing people closer, and tourism is a great way to achieve that,” Amirbayov said, wrapping up the interview.