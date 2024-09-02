[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM collabs with Megan Thee Stallion

(Credit: Megan Thee Stallion) (Credit: Megan Thee Stallion)

RM of BTS will be featured in Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming single “Neva Play,” due out Friday. The American rapper announced the news on her Instagram with a poster fashioned after a comic book cover of herself showing off blue hair and counting money with RM in the back looking over his shoulder. “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before,” she wrote adding a smiling emoji with sunglasses. They first teamed up three years ago for a remix of BTS’ mega-hit “Butter." Three months later, she joined the group on stage at its Los Angeles concert to perform the track live. NewJeans logs 5b streams on Spotify

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans has amassed 5 billion streams on Spotify as of August, agency Ador said Monday citing the platform. The group achieved the feat in about two years and a month since its debut. It set a Guinness World Record in March last year for hitting the 1 billion milestone in the shortest time for a K-pop act. It has more than 16 million monthly listeners on the platform. The quintet has 13 songs with over 100 million plays, led by “OMG” which has over 700 million. On Sunday, “Super Shy” reached the 600 million milestone, becoming its third song to do so after “OMG” and “Ditto.” “Super Shy” is one of the main tracks from NewJeans' second EP “Get Up,” and it stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK’s Official Single Chart Top 100 for eight and nine weeks, respectively, peaking at No. 48 and No. 52. Riize to gift fans album for 1st debut anniversary

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Riize will put out an “Epilogue” album on Sept. 19 to wrap up the first year of its music career, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday. It will drop “Combo,” one of the nine tracks of the upcoming album, on Wednesday in time for the group's first debut anniversary. The pre-release was used in the “Riizing” trailer which signaled the launch of the six-member act and will be accompanied by a special video. In addition to the album, the rookie band has in store a series of events to celebrate the occasion, from a livestream to a pop-up store. The highlight will be the final show for the fan concert tour “Riizing Day,” slated to be held in Seoul next week. The first concert of the three-day gig will be streamed at cinemas in 21 countries. 2NE1 adds dates to Japan tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)